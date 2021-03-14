Oh, Snap! Check out these hilarious punchlines from Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Shell Game
You folks didn’t hide in your shell from this one! We received 544 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest. There were so many great punchlines sent in and our winner took a hilarious and very different approach. Well done and great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Richard Hirsch, Livonia: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Myra Foster, New Orleans: “I’m gonna turn mine into a St. Patrick’s Day shell float.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “I’m upgrading to a bigger place while the interest rates are so low.”
Bill Russo, South Plainfield, NJ: “I locked my keys in there, again.”
Kirt Ulfers, Metairie: “Two Covid shots IN!! Now I’m going OUT!!!”
Brother Paul Montero, Baton Rouge: “C’mon, Fred; ‘Show your green’ for St. Paddy’s Day!”
Cheryl Bowie, Lafayette: “After a year of being cooped up my doctor says I need more vitamin D.”
Rick Davis, New Orleans: “Yeah, I’ve been renting it out on AirBnB.”
Robert Kohn, River Ridge: “Sorry, happens to me every Tuesday, after Red Beans Monday, got’a get out of the house and get some fresh air.”
Kate Dooley, Baton Rouge: “Don’t worry, I’m turtely vaccinated!”
Sara Smith, Harvey: “Haven’t you heard? The Governor lifted the shell mandate.”
Rob Davis, Lafayette: “My shrink said I needed to come outta my shell.”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Getting back inside is the hard part.”
Melissa Hopkins, Covington: “You should have seen that rabbit’s face when I ran past him in the race. I was naked and he was afraid!”
Dennie Williams, Alexandria:“Welcome to Texas!”
Jim Crigler, Baton Rouge: “The hare is toast! I’m twice as fast without the shell!”
Bobby Garon, New Orleans: “You know, ever since I got my vaccinations I’ve completely come out of my shell…”
Cambre Bares (Age 8), Baton Rouge: “You stay in the cold shade. I am staying in the sun!!”
Marie H. Minton, Morgan City: “The wife said I had to shed some weight off my backside!”
Jimmie Papia, Metairie: “You told me to think outside the shell!”
Daria Vincent, Metairie: “You’re safe! I had both my shots!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “At this time of year, I rent my shell out to crawfish looking for a place to hide.”
S Dolores Johnson, Mandeville: “That’s it, rest and get your second wind so we can reach the other side of the park by summer!”
Linda Vining, Metairie: “Hey, let’s go streak across the paper to Smiley’s column!”
John W. Dussouy, Jr., Lacombe: “Just slip it off and lose 20 pounds instantly!”
Kye Cantey, Crowley: “You really ought to come out of there. You’re becoming a shell of yourself.”
Chris Chapple, Baton Rouge: “Karen and I really enjoyed our time at Indian Hills Nudist Park. It got us out of our shell.”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette: “I’m trying to become more outgoing!”
Mandy Chocheles, Metairie: “Hey, don’t be afraid of getting your Covid-19 vaccine. It will protect you way more than that old shell.”
John Massarini, Slidell:“After being cooped up all year, it’s nice to get out of the house.”
These were great!
Best wishes--Walt