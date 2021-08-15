School's Back and so is Walt Handelsman's Newest Cartoon Caption Contest! Give THIS one a try!!

Back to School
Last year was such a challenge for everyone… particularly school kids and their parents. This summer it was so nice to feel like we were finally pulling away from the virus and all it brought with it. Give THIS one a try!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, August 23rd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, August 19th AT MIDNIGHT.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt