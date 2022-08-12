If the Catholic faithful sometimes seem torn over acceptance for and dialogue with their gay brothers and sisters, well, small wonder: The church seems to be of two minds.
On one hand, the church seems rooted in Catholic teaching that homosexuality is sinful — just check your catechism. On the other hand, Pope Francis oftentimes says he wants to extend himself to gay Catholics and keep them in the pews. He has said that for years.
Shepherds want to keep their flocks together. Nothing wrong with that.
So it may be understandable that Catholics at Lafayette's St. Thomas More High School — known statewide for academics and its athletic championships — may be split over how, or even whether, to advance the cause of gay Catholics at their school. There’s so much to talk about and it is hard to know where to start.
An STM group of gay alumni and their supporters was troubled when the high school recently put in the front of the 2022-2023 handbook a Sexual Identity Policy, which seems to reflect longstanding Catholic teaching. Essentially, the policy prohibits behavior and expressions of a person’s sexual identity at school that are inconsistent with Catholic principles. No surprise there.
What was different was that the policy was in writing and at the front of the handbook, which seemed to give the message extra importance, some group members said.
“If this policy is in effect or force,” said Lincoln Duhon, a 2011 graduate, “kids will contemplate suicide. It’s as simple as that for me.”
Duhon, now a marketing professional in New Orleans, and Thomas Luke, a medical student and 2016 graduate, are among those who are taking part in “We Demand More,” a group of more than 100 STM gay alums and supporters. Some gay members said they spent their high school years closeted at the school, terrified of being revealed.
Duhon said she keeps no ties to STM or to the Catholic Church; Luke said he remains closest to his STM friends who are gay. By what Pope Francis himself has said, though, that’s not the outcome he seeks among his global flock of more than 1.3 billion.
“The church is a mother and calls together all her children,” he said in a May 2022 article in National Catholic Reporter. “Take for example the parable of those invited to the feast: ‘the just, the sinners, the rich and the poor, etc.’ A ‘selective’ church, one of ‘pure blood,’ is not Holy Mother Church, but rather a sect.”
When Duhon suggested high schoolers would be tempted toward suicide under a strict sexual identity policy, she backed it up with hard social science. Roy Petitfils, an alum, former theology teacher and former campus minister at STM, said a respected recent survey of 34,000 LGBTQ people ages 13-24 found some 45% considered suicide last year; 14% attempted it. Petitfils, who now counsels young people in his private practice, said harsh treatment of young gay people is a “pro-life issue” for the church.
But can We Demand More demand — and expect to be granted — what the church itself cannot provide? Among the things the group wants, according to a statement left taped to the front door of the school last Friday, are specific requests unlikely to be granted:
“We ask that the policy be repealed and that students be allowed to use pronouns, names, uniforms, and facilities according to their gender identity,” their message said. Luke said that’s a tough ask. But he said he’d like to think there’s a chance for dialogue involving STM leadership and the school’s gay alums, that the school might listen to the group’s concerns, especially for the well-being of gay students now enrolled at STM.
Is that not what the pope himself seems to suggest? Might he want the faithful to discuss the details as he himself sets the overriding goal: that the church try to call together all her children.
STM covers itself in glory through academics and sports. Is this a chance for a new triumph — to take a bold step toward dialogue with gay alumni and students? Who seeks dialogue anymore? What a great example STM would set.
Email Ken Stickney at kstickney@theadvocate.com.