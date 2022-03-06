With over 900 punchlines sent in, check out the WINNER and all the hilarious finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Couch Crawfish
Wow! We received 912 entries in this week’s Caption Contest. I had a feeling the number of punchlines sent in this time might be low because of all the Mardi Gras events but you folks just never disappoint! These were really funny and super creative. Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists. Great job, everyone!
WINNER:
Sid Hebert, Slidell: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “How would you feel if people were pinching your tail all day?”
Bryan Reuter, Metairie: “Bad news. The ‘Eat Mor Shrimp’ campaign is not working.”
Wendell M. Dupuy, Gonzales: “Doc, I’m boiling over with anxiety.”
Robert Kohn, River Ridge: “Doc, am I paranoid or are you hiding a bottle of hot sauce?”
Charles Salemi, Baton Rouge: “It’s just that I’m worth more dead than alive.”
Jeannette Beck, Donaldsonville: “I always get the feeling like I’ll end up in hot water.”
David Prados, Metairie: “It’s Friday in Lent and I’m stressed to the boiling point!”
Kevin Denoux, Baton Rouge: “I wake up in a panic to the roaring sound of a propane burner and smell of pepper.”
Douglas Cardinale, New Orleans: “I’m having crawdaddy issues.”
Pat B. Fredericks, Baton Rouge: “You see, Doc. The problem is everybody wants a piece of me.”
Mark Gordon, Livingston:“I feel like a coward. When I feel things heating up, I just want to back away.”
John W. Dussouy, Jr., Lacombe: “My one rule is, never take a hot bath in Louisiana.”
Sam Johnson, Zachary: “Do you mind if I pay you when the price per pound goes up?”
Dottie Anklam, Baton Rouge: “People just can’t keep their hands off me, Doc.”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans:“You heard me right, Doc. I only get the heebie jeebies during the months with an ‘R’ in it.”
Mary Malone, New Orleans: “Boilaphobia?! What’s that?!”
Joe Cormier, Navarre, FL: “Doc, I just don’t think now is a good time to come out of my shell…”
Frank Vicidomina, Metairie: “Every time I hear ‘heads or tails’ I break out in a hot sweat!”
Charmaine Clements, Chalmette: “I just can’t take the heat!”
Bob Morgan, Denham Springs: “I’d like to come out of my shell, Doc, but I feel that too many people want to get inside my head.”
Louis Freshley, Mandeville: “The dream’s always the same: I wake up in a big pile of straight-tails…”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “I WANT to move forward with my life, but I just keep moving backwards.”
Bruce Blanchard, Lafayette: “Doc, it has gotten so bad that I can’t stand to hear the whistling sound of the tea kettle in the morning!”
Craig Funck, Cypress, TX: “I almost got my tail in a pinch.”
Angela Carll, New Orleans: “Everybody’s out to get me, Doc!”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette: “I tend to go underground this time of year.”
Jill Varisco, New Orleans: “If you’re having trouble understanding me, it’s because I ‘balk tackwards’.”
Bobby Ettinger, Mandeville: “I keep having this recurring dream of being in a hot bath with all of my relatives.”
Lee Lacewell, Heber Springs, AR: “I clawed my way to the top.”
Wayne Cody, New Orleans: “I fear becoming a shell of my former self!”
Virginia Miller, New Orleans: “How do I FEEL about having my brains sucked out?”
Richard Wolf, Westminster, MD: “It’s not that no one loves me, it’s that everyone loves me!”
Jim Crawford, DeQuincy: “… then, with everything else, now I have to worry about Putin…”
Bill Busby, Leland, NC: “I can’t expect too much. I’m from the wrong side of the ditch.”
Kenneth J. Ducote, New Orleans: “And then the Sewerage and Water Board issued a Boil Water Order, and I woke up from the dream screaming.”
Dale Stout, Colorado Springs, CO: “I think I’m going cray cray.”
Jason Bone, New Orleans: “Am I paranoid or is that a recipe book?”
Mary Alice Hale, Breaux Bridge: “I feel like I’m being torn apart at both ends!”
Stan Johnson, Hammond: “I have a real fear I’m going to lose my head!”
Mia Barfield, Baton Rouge: “Fridays are the worst this time of year.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “First-off, doc, your waiting room could use some new magazines.”
Celeste Ellender, Baton Rouge: “I keep hearing sucking noises in my head.”
Bill Cangemi, New Orleans: “I don’t know what it is. I just have this fear of pool parties.”
Paul Stuker, Hammond: “They swore that jumping into the pot was the newest Tik Tok challenge!”
Bob Casey, Covington: “When I was small all the other mudbugs made fun of my straight tail, but Crawdad always said, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’ll keep you outta hot water’.”
Jerry LaHoste, Metairie: Freud Schmeud! They literally BOIL us alive and then they EAT us! I couldn’t make this stuff up!”
Miguel Soler, New Orleans: “Wait a second! Sausage, potatoes, garlic… that’s a grocery list!!”
Well done, folks!
Best wishes --- Walt