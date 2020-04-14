Flattening the infection curve should not be the only concern; Louisiana needs to focus on flattening the unemployment curve. During the COVID-19 crisis, we have found that “public service” extends beyond the men and women in uniform; the term now encompasses the single parent working at the grocery store, the nurse putting her life on the line to support those infected with the disease, or even the WAITR deliverer bringing food to your doorstep.
But what about those hardworking construction workers keeping our roadways, pipelines, and infrastructure safe? The new stay-at-home order has not affected the $700 million infrastructure funding package approved by the Legislature last year, but the workers and businesses supporting it have been affected.
We need to protect our construction companies, not just to help our state’s infrastructure but to slow the bleeding of our hemorrhaging economy. Gov. John Bel Edwards needs to split his focus to unnecessary job loss. The government needs to fundamentally speed up emergency infrastructure contracts so our construction firms can get to work. With unemployment surging and tax revenues declining, rather than delaying projects the government should immediately expand them.
Now is the time to widen and improve our roads, repair our shipping channels and waterways, and rebuild our crumbling bridges. By investing in our people and infrastructure now, we will have a higher economic and social return tomorrow.
It is estimated that Louisiana’s COVID-19 peak has already passed. While the health system is regaining traction, and social distancing keeps people home, the state should continue construction and infrastructure improvements statewide.
Bottom line, there is currently no traffic, and we should take advantage of it
Anyone who has passed through Death Valley, Interstate 12 or Interstate 10 understands the headache associated with Baton Rouge, Lafayette or New Orleans traffic. Moreover, the state has an underfunded, decrepit highway and infrastructure system. Typically, infrastructure improvements are lengthy logistical nightmares, often done late at night. But there can be optimism, today’s empty roads are the opportunity to invest and build a better tomorrow.
There is currently no traffic, and we should take advantage of it and a recovery program starts with construction workers, the backbone of our state.
Programs should get these workers on the roads and assist our private industries in preventing construction layoffs.
Maybe we'll be at home for three months, and construction projects — even the smaller ones — are often two-year or more affairs. Cutting down the red tape of contracts will allow construction firms to receive funding now, keeping their workers employed, to ultimately cut down on an already lengthy and bureaucratic ordeal.
Taking a loss now will have a more significant return in the future — at a fraction of the cost. The reality is as unemployment skyrockets, tax revenue will falter. Instead of relying on revenues alone, the state should explore debt-financing. The Federal Reserve announced that it will buy state bonds.
Investment now will have returns later. Infrastructure spending will spur economic growth in the long run while functioning as a work program for those who need help today. This is crisis economics.
Shifting the focus and taking action now will create an improved infrastructure which is the bedrock to economic development while also keeping our key construction industries in business and, in turn, keeping their workers employed.
David Laszcz, a Marine officer and Lake Charles native, was formerly a White House economist and is pursuing a master’s degree in public policy at Harvard University. The opinions expressed are his alone and do not reflect those of the U.S. government.