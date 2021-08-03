When it comes to COVID-19, its delta variant, and how they spread, some folks don’t know what to do with Republicans who get vaccinated. The Democratic line is that it's better to continue to politicize the pandemic, the vaccine, and who’s getting vaccinated — dividing the country and scaring or confusing everyone.
Last year, candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris started demonizing the vaccine and vaccinations during their presidential campaign.
On Sept. 2, 60 days before the presidential election, Joe Biden said, “Why do we think, God willing, when we get a vaccine — that is good, works — why do we think the public is gonna line up to be willing to take the injection?”
Then, on Oct. 7, less than a month before the presidential election, Kamala Harris said, “If Donald Trump tells us to take it (the vaccine), I’m not taking it.”
That anti-vaccine tactic worked, and COVID-19 was the single most influential issue that helped Biden and Harris defeat Trump and Pence.
Today, the public doesn’t need to know which members of Louisiana’s delegation in Congress are vaccinated. There are eight in our delegation. Their medical records should be private unless they want to make a public statement, as Congressman Steve Scalise recently did, trying to encourage others to vaccinate.
Publishing the vaccination records of members of Congress is not good public policy. Knowing their credit scores before they vote to add another $6 trillion to the country’s $29 trillion debt would be more helpful.
Some were attacking Scalise for waiting to get his COVID-19 shots and never bothered to ask him why he waited; I did.
Months ago, Scalise tested for the COVID-19 antibodies. He thought he might’ve gotten COVID-19 over a year ago. Scalise didn’t have any symptoms, but he did have the antibodies.
After touring many hospitals and seeing the new delta variant cases increasing, Scalise wanted to make sure everyone knew that he believed the vaccine was safe and effective.
The House minority whip said, “95% to 98% of the people in Louisiana hospitals for COVID-19 were not vaccinated. I’ve always felt the vaccines were safe and effective.”
Scalise thought it was time to publicly show the picture of him getting the shot to encourage others to do it.
Scalise believes “… government shouldn’t mandate shots or shame people for not taking the shot. Government should be getting the facts out there, encouraging people to take it, and if they have hesitation, people should talk to their doctor.”
Operation Warp Speed was a remarkable feat. President Donald Trump made multiple vaccines available quickly. Scalise touted Operation Warp Speed for a year and a half, advocating for the vaccines.
Democrats publicly shaming anyone for getting vaccinated is wrong. They should be applauding them for taking the shots. Attacking Scalise and others for deciding to get the vaccine is counterproductive and surely doesn’t encourage those who are vaccine-hesitant to get vaccinated.
Biden and Harris have made a lot of mistakes in their six months in office, from allowing illegals in and spreading them around the country, to bungling foreign policy with Russia, to attacking and demoralizing police, to shuttering in-person learning, to continually changing and confusing the public with numerous conflicting pandemic policies.
Biden uses the media to blame Scalise and Republicans for everything Biden does wrong. Sometimes that tactic has been successful. I don’t think it’s working for vaccinations.
How fortunate Americans are that the vaccine was already developed before Biden and Harris took over. There’s no way a vaccine would have been available in less than two to three years under Biden/Harris mismanagement.
I watched Mitch Landrieu lose twice for mayor before winning just because he wasn’t Ray Nagin. I also watched Joe Biden lose twice running for president and win just because he wasn’t Donald Trump. What a strange coincidence.
Both Landrieu and Biden were losers who kept running and got lucky.
Vice presidents and lieutenant governors aren’t in charge of anything critical, they do photo ops and pinch-hit. The agencies under them ran themselves, then oops, they were in charge of the whole enchilada.
