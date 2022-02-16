The explosion at Westlake Chemical last month was a stark warning to Lake Charles: Building eight new liquefied natural gas export terminals in a region increasingly prone to natural disasters and industrial accidents is just too dangerous.
It was a warning we have seen before. The fact that only six people were injured in this latest explosion is luck — and unfortunately, our luck is running out. With a warming Gulf of Mexico and increasingly powerful storms, this region is at risk for even more disasters. It’s madness to concentrate so many LNG plants in our community just to export more gas overseas and increase our energy bills.
Since hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, Louisiana’s coast has become even more vulnerable to hurricanes and other extreme weather events. More recently, Hurricanes Ida and Laura knocked out the electric grid, laying bare the state’s vulnerability in the face of a warming gulf.
And yet local and business leaders are doubling down on dangerous petrochemical projects — the very projects that cause the extreme weather we battle each year. This has to stop.
It bears repeating that engineers have studied the dangers posed by natural gas export terminals and have warned the public of the risks that come with building more of these plants in our area. By some estimates, the explosion of one gas export terminal would cause a fireball with a radius of up to three miles and with as much force as one of the bombs dropped on Japan — and that’s just from one export terminal.
Building additional plants in such a concentrated area will amplify the risks to our communities exponentially. Siting export terminals in an era facing an increase in the number and strength of hurricanes due to climate change and warming gulf waters should be unthinkable. Incredibly, it’s not.
Local and federal authorities must heed this dire warning, which was heard not only in Lake Charles but for miles in all directions. There’s too much at stake to let the gas and petrochemical industries police themselves and mislead our community.
The Environmental Protection Agency must deploy on-site federal inspectors at existing plants. These explosions have become too common to allow industry to continue self-regulating.
The Calcasieu Parish Council should pause the process of allowing new LNG export terminals in the Lake Charles area. Each project has severely underestimated the toxic air pollution it will create and the risk of catastrophes due to hurricanes and explosions.
Finally, a truly independent analysis must be conducted before officials begin to consider allowing any new plants, and should consider the cumulative impacts and risks of eight new LNG plants.
In the meantime, this region needs good clean jobs that don’t rely on the oil and gas industry, and an economic revitalization for our region. We are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ida and other recent storms, and are vulnerable to even more in the future.
Our economy will be much stronger and more resilient if we diversify, rather than bet so big on exporting fracked gas. Too much can go wrong if we simply turn over Lake Charles to the LNG export industry.
Fortunately, it’s not too late for us to act. Any Louisiana resident can send a comment to the Climate Initiatives Task Force, and tell task force members that it’s time to stop giving industry a free pass when it comes to methane pollution. They know our families deserve better. Now it’s our time to remind them.
Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré leads the GreenARMY, an alliance of civic, community, and environmental groups and concerned residents from across Louisiana.