Did you know as recently as 10 years ago, former President Barack Obama said, "I believe marriage is between a man and a woman. I am not in favor of gay marriage."

Did you also know according to Pew Research, it wasn't until four years ago that at least half of Americans began to favor same-sex marriage? That 50 percent approval rate in 2013 grew to 62 percent approval in 2017, according to Pew. When Pew began polling on same-sex marriage in 2001, only 35 percent approved. What happened?

Some might argue Americans, on their own, simply evolved in their thinking. Or it could be activists wanting to change the traditional definition of marriage from between a man and women to include same-sex couples successfully labeled the opposition as bigoted, intolerant and hateful. It was easy since they enjoyed support from the media, the movie industry and television.

Cultural warriors have built on their success in redefining marriage and have since moved onto transgender issues. We now see boys who identify as girls competing with females. A male identified as a female won the Texas girl's wrestling championship last year. States daring to pass so-called bathroom bills outlawing men from using woman's restrooms face economic boycotts. North Carolina lost the NBA All-Star Game a couple of years ago for passing such a law. And now drag queens are meeting with toddlers in libraries to read them stories and teach them tolerance.

Previously they've met mostly in big cities like San Francisco, New York and New Orleans with little controversy. But a drag queen story time is scheduled for Oct. 6 in conservative Acadiana. And unlike the lead-up to the event in New Orleans, many are speaking out. Last week's Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting was packed with protesters. Two council members sponsored a resolution that in part read, "The Lafayette City-Parish Council maintains that the Lafayette Public Library’s Drag Queen Story Time event for children, ages 3-6, is not an age-appropriate educational program."

But even in Lafayette, where traditional family values and Catholicism are such an intricate part of the culture, only three council members voted in favor of the resolution: Jered Bellard, Nanette Cook and William Theriot. Six others — Liz Hebert, Pat Lewis, Jay Castille, Bruce Conque, Kevin Naquin and Kenneth Boudreaux — abstained, causing the nonbinding resolution to fail.

The shocking part of the vote is that council members faced intense pressure Tuesday night to pass the resolution. According to the council clerk, close to 80 percent of the almost 400 people showing up for the five-hour meeting opposed the idea of drag queens teaching toddlers tolerance of their lifestyle at Lafayette's main library. Council members were also handed two petitions, one generated locally and another nationally totaling more than 18,000 signatures, urging them to vote for the resolution. And Acadiana state legislators Taylor Barras, Blake Miguez, Julie Emerson, Nancy Landry, Jean Paul Coussan all signed a letter supporting the resolution. Fifty-one Lafayette area pastors also signed a similar letter.

“This is not about tolerance or anti-bullying. It is a direct and intentional effort to create gender confusion and doubt among very young children at the very time they need solid guidance and understanding. The intent is to plant a seed to make children more likely to question their sexuality or gender at a later age," Acadiana resident Leslie Alexander testified at the council meeting.

Dylan Pontiff, one of the drag queens who will lead the event on October 6, hopes the kids learn a valuable lesson.

“I thought that this event could be something special that shows people and children, especially at that age, that understanding that people are different from you doesn't necessarily make them un-normal or makes them not good." said Pontiff.

But does a child under the age of 6 really need to learn about drag queens and their gender confusion? Is there a growing number of 3-year-olds bullying drag queens? This is insanity.

Tuesday's vote was a big deal because if the Lafayette City-Parish Council refuses to take a stand against radical cultural warriors in conservative Acadiana, where will the movement find resistance?

Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.