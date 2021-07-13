Georges Perec, a French author, wrote in 1978 a famous book: Je me souviens (I remember). It is based on memories of his youth, puns and jokes. While I may not be as talented as him, I wanted to share with you some things that I remember as my tenure as consul general of France here is coming to an end.
I remember how moved I was when I was appointed French consul to Louisiana. A legendary region for us, French people and for all culture lovers. A region where my mother tongue is not a foreign language, where the surnames of its inhabitants are so delightfully familiar to our ears, and where the cuisine reminds us of some French territories in their tropical borders. I remember the stress of my first hurricane watch, just a few hours after my arrival in New Orleans. That moment was a wake-up call, a reminder that Louisiana is at the forefront of both hurricanes and climate change.
I remember the pleasure of celebrating the tricentennial of New Orleans with y’all three years ago, and the strong emotion I felt when taking the floor on the stage of Jackson Square to deliver my remarks on that beautiful day of April, which ended with a shout out: “New Orleans, don’t change. We love you!” I remember French Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne’s very special visit to the city, which was founded by his ancestor Lemoyne de Bienville. Many French delegations took part in the celebrations during that incredible year.
I remember the smiles of the students I met during our countless visits to French immersion programs across the state: their enthusiasm and great talent are the driving force of our action, with French teachers and academic staff. I remember how the first French language job fair at Tulane University in November 2019 brought together professionals, companies and students to demonstrate how proficiency in the French language can be a propeller for success.
I remember the pride of our older generations as we formally recognized them with a French award for their dedication to education, arts and culture. It was also my honor to distinguish some members of the Greatest American Generation, the veterans of WWII who fought for the freedom of my country and the world on the beaches of Normandy. Whether in Gonzales or at the National WWII Museum, we were able to experience the overwhelming happiness and pride expressed by the recipients of the most prestigious French award, the Legion of Honor, founded by French Emperor Napoleon the First himself in 1802. We will never forget the sacrifice and commitment of these young men, and we will forever be grateful for these heroes.
Finally, I remember the generosity and hospitality shown by the people of Louisiana, so famous for their joie de vivre, and a particularly special day we spent in Morgan City in good company, near Lake Palourde. I could say the same of many places I visited, from Shreveport to Houma, from Natchitoches to Mansura, from Baton Rouge to Golden Meadow.
These memories will stay with me forever.
But I will also be leaving with something even more striking than these images and emotions. The friendliness of Louisianians, greeting you with a smile in the morning and waiting for you to tell them how you really are — when as a Paris native, you are rather used to being ignored. Their resilience in the face of hardships — we all have Lake Charles in our heart. Their innovative way of finding solutions (young generations launching sustainable development initiatives for the entire city of New Orleans). The incredible frenziness of Mardi Gras. The silence of the city during COVID and the determination of its people to remain united while trying to make the best out of the crisis.
Yes, Louisiana has always been special to us, les Français, and it still is. You have been very good to me and my family, and you can count on us as ambassadors of your great region wherever life leads us. Goodbye and merci, les amis!
Vincent Sciama has been the consul general of France in Louisiana since 2017.