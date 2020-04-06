Like professors around the world, I wanted to reassure my students last week as we resumed classes — virtually — after a two-week break.
It didn’t go as I expected.
A day or two before class, I asked my students at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication to think of three words that summed up their emotions.
My friend Retha Hill, a professor at Arizona State University, came up with the three-word concept, which I thought lent structure to the exercise. “It is a good way to get them to talk about their feelings,” she told me. “I know the seniors, especially, feel they are missing out on the senior rituals as well as being concerned about finding a job in a rocky economy.”
In fact, my own three words were “confusion,” “fear” and “uncertainty,” not exactly uppers, but what you might expect of a crotchety old editor. I told students that I chose “confusion” because I irrationally broke down when I saw a young, presumably homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk — in 89-degree weather at 3 p.m. — at a shopping center on Siegen Lane.
I’m still confused about my reaction. I certainly had seen similar sights, but his hopelessness in the midst of a pandemic triggered emotions I hadn’t ever felt.
The students listened to me respectfully on Zoom (unless they tuned me out, which they probably know how to do). When it was their turn, some did briefly mention the loss of those senior rituals that Professor Hill mentioned. Others worried about the health of parents or grandparents — or, in one case, the health of a younger brother whose immune system had been damaged by leukemia. One student’s mom and dad both lost their jobs. Another student, who has qualified as an Olympic diver, worried about where she can practice, with the Olympics put off for a year and every pool being closed. Several students said their internships or full-time post-graduation jobs had evaporated.
But an unexpected, amazingly optimistic light broke through. Many students chose “hopeful” or “grateful” or “thankful” as their words.
They explained, sometimes citing simple pleasures:
“I’m thankful that I have horses at my house and I caught a baby turtle and I’m raising him” one student said.
“We have everything we need,” another student said simply, but with the enthusiasm that used to come only after mom and dad gave you a new Ferrari.
Thoughts about family ran through so many comments:
“I’m grateful that I’ve been able to spend more time with family” and ”I’m grateful that I’m with my little siblings” and “It’s nice that I’m waking up with them and going on walks with them” and “I have a little sister who I was really, really missing” until the student moved home because of the virus.
Some students looked ahead to a future that could be even better than the recent past:
“I’m hopeful for new opportunities that will come out of this” and “When adversity like this hits, a lot of change comes. People will demand changes about injustices” and “We’re going to grow and become stronger.”
The most unusual term that came up was “Before Times” — referring to the time before the extent of the pandemic was known — in other words, a few weeks ago. Senior Aubry Procell, a mass-communication and music major who plays the double bass, thought of it. It reminded me of “Big Brother” and “doublethink,” terms we hadn’t heard before George Orwell created them for his novel, “1984.”
Aubry told me that the term is neither optimistic nor pessimistic but that he is “trying to be optimistic, partially because I don’t know” what’s ahead. I choose to label “Before Times” an optimistic term because it clearly suggests that there will be, for lack of another term, “After Times” — a future without the virus.
In fact, I hope that we never need to ask students again how they feel about a pandemic. If we do, though, I’m going to put aside my skeptical choices of “confusion,” “fear” and “uncertainty” in favor of words that students would choose, such as “hopeful,” grateful” and “thankful.”
Jerry Ceppos is a professor at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, where he was the dean from 2011-18.