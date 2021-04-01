Louisiana, time is ticking.
In the 12 months and three weeks since our first confirmed case of novel coronavirus, we have made sacrifices large and small, altering our lives and livelihoods in response to and in mitigative efforts against a biologic threat unparalleled in the past 100 years. Over 10,000 Louisiana families made the ultimate sacrifice and that count, sadly and stubbornly, continues to grow. However, this spring brings us new hope and the first realistic opportunity to end this horrific pandemic.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’s decision to expand vaccine eligibility to all Louisianans 16 years of age and older effective this week provides us this opportunity. We need to capitalize on it.
The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are extraordinarily effective at protecting individuals against feared complications of COVID-19 and reducing community spread. Each was shown to be 100% effective at preventing death and critical illness.
On a population level, the protective impact is transformative. Israel, an early leader in vaccine roll-out with over 50% of its population fully vaccinated has seen new cases of the virus plummet and is able to safely celebrate the current Passover holiday free of fear and restrictions. Our experience in nursing homes across Louisiana, where about 80% of residents are now fully vaccinated, also offers encouragement. This past week saw just 14 new cases among residents, the lowest number since we began counting in March 2020.
These three vaccines are also exceedingly safe. Mild side effects like arm soreness or short-lived low-grade fever are sometimes seen (these were my symptoms after both doses of Pfizer vaccine). Severe reactions have been remarkably rare. The Johnson & Johnson trial in particular — the largest COVID-19 vaccine trial to date and one which enrolled 17% Black and 45% Hispanic participants — returned exceptional safety results.
The vaccines also offer added benefits in pregnancy and breastfeeding. Recent research shows the newer messenger RNA vaccines are not only safe and effective in expectant and new mothers, they confer protection against COVID-19 through the placenta to the unborn child and via breastmilk to newborn infants. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and American Society for Reproductive Medicine have all advocated for access to vaccine for pregnant women.
My point being these three COVID-19 vaccines are highly safe and effective. And they are how we end this pandemic. But we are losing time.
Our collective goal of distributing vaccines as quickly and equitably as possible now has greater urgency with the increasing spread of new variant strains of the virus. We have identified 164 cases of the B.1.1.7, or “U.K.,” variant throughout Louisiana. Actual prevalence of this variant is unquestionably much higher. The longer we allow community transmission of COVID-19 to fester, the higher the likelihood even more variants will emerge. We are truly in a race against time to increase vaccine coverage.
Yet I remain optimistic. Polls consistently show slow but steady increases in vaccine confidence as more and more people go sleeves up. And repeated focus groups and interviews with “vaccine hesitant” individuals show not steadfast refusal but rather unanswered questions. This matches my own experience speaking with patients in the emergency department. Having questions is entirely understandable, and it’s an opportunity for each of us to engage.
In our push for more shots in arms, I offer this two-part call to arms:
First, if you have not yet been vaccinated, make plans now to do so. Transmission risk remains moderate or high throughout Louisiana. Each day you wait is one more day you risk contracting COVID-19 yourself and potentially transmitting the virus to a loved one.
Second, if you have already been vaccinated, your work is not yet done. Speak with friends, family, co-workers and neighbors about why you decided to take the shot. Create space for people to ask you questions. Make it a goal of yours to share vaccine facts and personal experience with those around you.
This week, for the first time since COVID-19 disrupted our lives, every Louisianan 16 years of age and up has the opportunity to protect themselves and their family through vaccination and bring back the Louisiana we know and love. Let’s not waste a minute.
Joseph Kanter is the state health officer for the Louisiana Department of Health and a practicing emergency physician.