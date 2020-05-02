Sixteen years ago, somewhere in Poland, you got pregnant. I’m sure it wasn’t convenient. It would’ve been easier for you to say “my body, my life,” get an abortion and move on. But you didn’t. About six months along, you got on a train. You went into labor. The next stop was Czestochowa. You were taken to a hospital and gave birth to an infant weighing less than three pounds. You signed whatever they put in front of you to turn her over for adoption. Then you went home.
As far as I know, that's the last you heard of our daughter. So I'll fill you in:
She spent the next three months in the hospital, until she was big enough to be moved. Then she went to an orphanage for infants up to six months old. Because of her size and premature birth, she had a permanent disability, which made the director of that institution fear that if she were moved up to the toddler orphanage, she'd be overrun and lose all chance of adoption. So she was kept with the infants. Our little one was among many babies being taken care of by a small staff who barely had time to go down the line of cribs and feed and change each one before they had to start the process all over again. The healthy ones, mostly, were adopted quickly. Because of the disability, our girl couldn't walk or even sit up unassisted. But from between the bars of her crib, she noticed everything. Her eyes darted around at each sound, and she immediately scrutinized whoever came into the room. And while she didn't speak, she had a sweet cooing friendship with the baby in the next crib, who had a terminal illness and would never leave the orphanage.
Fast forward two years. We had applied to adopt both in the U.S. and internationally. After several false starts, we were given a grainy black and white video of a 2-year-old, propped up on cushions and being coaxed in Polish by an offscreen voice. Eventually, she smiled. We went through a lot of paperwork and got on an airplane. In our time in Poland before the adoption, we loved to walk around Czestochowa. It was soon after the death of Pope John Paul II, and a huge banner of him hung from bleachers in front of the Shrine of the Black Madonna at Jasna Gora. It reminded me of the outdoor stage at UNO when he visited New Orleans. I like to think he was with us there in his native country.
Nine months and three visits after we first saw a picture of our little girl, we brought her home. I won't pretend everything was perfect. Our girl struggled through many doctors and therapists and some surgeries. I often felt overwhelmed. One day, I got a call from our adoption liaison. "How's it going, Mary?" she asked. I was at my desk, writing. Our girl was asleep in her carrier next to me. I looked outside, and saw my husband playing catch with our sons. For the first time, I felt all was well, and I told the liaison that. She laughed. "You see," she said. "I told you it would take a year."
Now, another decade and more has gone by. Our girl is a teenager and can be a pain in the neck. But she is the fourth teenager I've dealt with, and she is no worse (and no better) than the sister and brothers who came before. She is an integral part of our large extended family, and loves to be with her aunts and uncles and cousins. She has gotten over Justin Bieber and One D. Though looking at pictures of her birthday party a few years ago, featuring her and her friends posing with a life-size cutout of Justin, I kind of long for those days. They all look so sweet and innocent. Even Justin.
Over the years, I have thought of you often. I had a plan once, to write you a letter and assure you that she is healthy and loved. I was told that wasn't a good idea, that it could make you try to get her back, or at least open an emotional wound that might have healed over. I regret listening to that advice, because you are her mother too, and you deserve to know how she is doing. And to know that you have my deep thanks and daily prayers for choosing the hard way. For choosing life.
Mary R. Arno is the former city editor of The Times-Picayune and the author of “Thanksgiving” (Koehler Books, 2015).