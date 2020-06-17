I regret having to write this article. I would rather be writing a letter urging the LSU Board of Supervisors to build a new state-of-the art library on the Baton Rouge campus than writing to advocate for something that should not be the subject of debate. The issue of whether Middleton Library needs to be renamed, and renamed immediately, should not be a serious question.
I hold two degrees from LSU, and I have spent many hours in Middleton Library. As a student, I dutifully read Gen. Troy Houston Middleton’s biography at the library’s entrance. At some point, either as a student or recent LSU graduate, I read Frank James Price’s biography of Middleton, published by the LSU Press, and, while I may have viewed him as a product of his time, his service to our nation and his then-good reputation as the leader of LSU, gave me a favorable opinion of him. I have also known members of his family, and I hold his family in the highest esteem.
But, sadly, Middleton’s Oct. 27, 1961, letter to Harry Ransom, chancellor of the University of Texas, is completely dispositive of the issue of whether any campus building should bear his name. LSU has no choice but to remove Middleton’s name from its main campus library. To do otherwise is to insult every African American student who has ever studied at LSU, particularly any African American athlete who has or who may ever play a sport at LSU, and indeed should offend any LSU graduate who “Loves Purple” and “Lives Gold,” or who screams “Forever LSU.”
I empathize with the general’s family and supporters. This cannot be easy for them. I can also see how some could consider the removal of Middleton’s name from the main campus library as “an erasure of history,” but it is not an erasure; rather, it is an evolution of history. Because none of us is perfect, we have all made mistakes, and it is not always fair to judge a person by one event, but Middleton’s October 1961 letter reveals a craven malfeasance that LSU cannot sanction if it hopes to hold itself out as a serious academic institution.
When Middleton, as the president of LSU, a major American university that had first admitted black students a decade earlier, wrote in 1961, regarding the accommodation of black students on campus, “[w]e keep them in a given area and do not permit indiscriminate occupancy,” he revealed LSU’s shameful and blatant discrimination against its black students, and when he wrote that because no black student had attempted to attend a social function, participate in an athletic contest or “go in the swimming pool,” LSU had not had to “for example, discontinue the operation of the swimming pool,” he revealed the lengths he was willing to go to discriminate against the children of Louisiana, attending our state’s flagship public university, merely because of the color of their skin.
What a horrible shame, and for that, despite his service to his country in two world wars, and whatever good things he did as a citizen of our state and nation and as president of LSU, he sadly forfeits the honor of having his name affixed to what, at most universities, should be the most important and sacred building on campus, its main library.
Darrel Papillion is a lawyer in Baton Rouge.