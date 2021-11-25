When LaToya Cantrell succeeded Mitch Landrieu as mayor, this newspaper opined, “She came into office in 2018 facing chronic infrastructure woes, nowhere more than at the Sewerage & Water Board, and large areas of dysfunction even after Mitch Landrieu’s generally successful two-term run.”
A contractor group slammed Mayor Landrieu on his way out for a slow start to $2 billion worth of roadwork projects funded by FEMA through a 2015 settlement.
Nola.com reported, “Mayor LaToya Cantrell made the failures of the S&WB under her predecessor (Mitch Landrieu) a part of her campaign and devoted her first year to securing more funding for the financially strapped utility. She has also argued that the miles of roadwork clogging city streets today are partly due to the need to quickly spend FEMA money secured by Landrieu but never spent."
Buckle up; it could be a while before we see anything out of the thousand-billion-dollars of projects President Joe Biden hired Landrieu to oversee. This newspaper reported: “The total cost of $1.3 billion for the (new airport) terminal and roadways to it is about twice the $650 million estimate touted in 2013 by then-New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the airport’s outside consultants.” To heck with the terminal sinking and the plumbing problems, the roads that he forgot to include are still not finished.
Maybe putting Landrieu in charge is Biden’s way to double his money?
If you think Kamala Harris was a good pick for vice president, you’re definitely in the minority according to her most recent job rating: 28% approve/51% disapprove, putting her at a crushing 23 points net negative by USA Today/Suffolk polling.
Then you’ll probably think picking small-town Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend population 102,000, budget of $300 million) was a good choice for secretary of Transportation, which spends $579 billion before passing the trillion-dollar infrastructure projects bill. Just forget about the ports currently in crisis due to supply chain backup of over one million containers that Buttigieg did not anticipate nor have a plan to resolve.
Now, you’re just going to love Mitch Landrieu in the job they made up for him, a czar of infrastructure, so the U.S. Senate doesn’t get to confirm him, and there’s no investigation of his qualifications or lack of any.
Wondering why Biden’s polls are so low? Rasmussen Reports' recent polls have Biden at 41% approve/58% disapprove or 17 points underwater. No one knows who’s calling the shots. No one knew who was running Biden’s campaign, and no one knows who is running the administration. Certainly, it’s not Joe Biden. In 10 months, only three cabinet meetings.
Mayor Mitch screwed up, and Mayor Pete screwed up, whoever was the final decision-maker on the Afghanistan withdrawal screwed up, COVID-19 is not “on the run,” as Biden stated in July. There’s the southern border security crisis, the 31-year-high spiraling inflation rate of 6.2%, and Biden continues to pour money on inflation which is not “transitory” as promised in June, on and on.
Even the pro-Biden Washington Post says, “Biden has underestimated problems facing the country” and a growing number of Democrats worry that the White House has repeatedly underestimated the scale of the challenges facing the country.
Biden’s just an old political junkie hiring failed, unqualified politicians to do jobs they are not trained to do, hence the country’s suffering.
It makes you wonder who’s vetting Biden’s hires. According to freebeacon.com, quoting a Republican member of Congress opposed to Landrieu's role, Biden’s pick to oversee $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending is a top adviser to a trade organization that seeks Chinese investment in American infrastructure.
That’s right, Mitch Landrieu served as a strategic adviser to the United States China Heartland Association, which supports cultural and business exchange between China and 20 states in the American heartland. The association frequently partners with Chinese Communist Party front groups that operate abroad.
If you’re in the 41% approving Biden’s work, and none of the problems bother you, then you’re probably in favor of his latest pick for comptroller of the currency, Saule Omarova, a trained Communist. Omarova graduated from Moscow State University in 1989 on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. Her thesis from MSU is titled "Karl Marx's Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in 'The Capital.'"
She’s probably not too fond of the term "czar."
Winston Churchill said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” History never really repeats itself because every historical moment is distinct, but we must learn from our mistakes so that we don’t repeat them.
In a world of social media and constant communication, understanding and processing information is critical. Maybe we elected an old dog who can’t learn new tricks?
