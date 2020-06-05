Our nation is in the midst of an existential crisis the likes of which we have not seen in our collective lifetimes. The COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis that followed, and the tragic racial violence of the past weeks highlight the effect of pervasive and systemic racism in our lives. Confronting our history demands that we take action and make concerted efforts to correct mistakes from the past.
It is our responsibility to lift up heroes who have brought us together and who exemplify the best America has to offer. As former mayors, we have each scanned our collective memories and cannot think of another person who has given more of his time, intellect, spirit and life to the city of New Orleans and its people than Dr. Norman C. Francis.
Dr. Francis is a living legend. As the longtime president of the nation’s only historically black and Catholic university, Francis guided Xavier’s growth both in size and dimension — doubling its enrollment, broadening its curriculum, expanding its campus, and strengthening its financial base. When he retired in 2019, he was the longest-sitting university president in the U.S. (serving since 1968).
Named by his peers as one of the 100 most effective college and university leaders, Francis also served in an advisory role to eight U.S. presidential administrations — not only on education issues, but civil rights as well — in addition to serving on 54 boards and commissions. In 2006 then-President George W. Bush presented him with the nation’s highest civil award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was also named one of “America’s Best Leaders” by U.S. News & World Report. Dr. Francis has received 40 honorary degrees from other universities, and at least 20 major awards in recognition of his leadership in higher education as well as his unselfish service to New Orleans and to the nation.
Beyond his leadership in academia and civil rights, Dr. Francis was selfless with his time and led other important civic endeavors. After Hurricane Katrina, he served as chair of the Louisiana Recovery Authority and chair of the Louisiana Disaster Recovery Foundation. On the national level, Francis’ activities include serving as past chairman of the boards of the Educational Testing Service, the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, The College Board, the Southern Education Foundation and the American Association of Higher Education. In the past he was member president of the UNCF, a member of the Board of Trustees of Catholic University, and chairman of SACS, the southern regional accrediting agency for more than 11,000 institutions in 11 states.
In light of the racial moment that we find ourselves in today and the fact that we are moved once again to set history straight, we believe that it is fitting to rename Jefferson Davis Parkway to Norman C. Francis Parkway. This is not solely to remove the reference to Jefferson Davis, although that notion stands on its own and requires no explanation. This particular roadway runs through Norman Francis’ legacy to New Orleans and America, Xavier University, which has graduated more African American students earning undergraduate degrees in the biology and the life sciences, chemistry, physics and pharmacy than any other college or university. By standing at the helm of Xavier, Dr. Francis planted the seeds of academic excellence. This is the road that runs through it. And we believe it should bear his name.
We applaud the grassroots movement to honor Dr. Francis, as well as actions promised by current City Council members Helena Moreno and Jason Williams. We look forward to an expeditious hearing by the recommended governmental bodies to make this a reality. Our city and her people deserve no less.
This article is signed by Mayors LaToya Cantrell (2018-present), Mitch Landrieu, (2010-2018), Marc Morial (1994-2002), Sidney Barthelemy (1986-1994) and Moon Landrieu (1970-78).