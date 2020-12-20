We received an amazing 12,895 entries in 2020! I really appreciate your humor and enthusiasm for this contest. Be sure to keep your punchline pens handy. We'll be back at it in January, 2021.
Here are your 2020 Winners!!
Woody Whitacre --- New Orleans
Mark Barrios --- Livonia
Jeanne Brierre --- Baton Rouge
Charlie Marshall --- Metairie
Jordan Mathis --- Baton Rouge
Stuart Clark --- Lafayette
Cristian Boise --- New Orleans
David Shaler --- Baton Rouge
Mary and Eric Malone --- New Orleans
Mary H. Thompson --- Baton Rouge
Penny Collins --- Lafayette
Kathy Ritter --- Kenner
Jay F. Fox --- Madisonville
Joe Curcuru --- Kenner
Kye Cantey--- Crowley
Andy Janes --- New Orleans
Catherine Holcomb --- Morgan City
Brian Lambert --- Baton Rouge
Michael Coleman--- New Orleans
Charlie Twickler --- New Orleans
Jean O. Turner --- Metairie
Scott Tredwell --- Advance, NC
Miguel Soler --- New Orleans
Mimi Bargas --- Baton Rouge
Great job, everyone!!--- Walt