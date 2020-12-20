We received an amazing 12,895 entries in 2020! I really appreciate your humor and enthusiasm for this contest. Be sure to keep your punchline pens handy. We'll be back at it in January, 2021.

Here are your 2020 Winners!!

Woody Whitacre --- New Orleans

Mark Barrios --- Livonia

Jeanne Brierre --- Baton Rouge

Charlie Marshall --- Metairie

Jordan Mathis --- Baton Rouge

Stuart Clark --- Lafayette

Cristian Boise --- New Orleans

David Shaler --- Baton Rouge

Mary and Eric Malone --- New Orleans

Mary H.Thompson --- Baton Rouge

Penny Collins --- Lafayette

Kathy Ritter --- Kenner

Jay F. Fox --- Madisonville

Joe Curcuru --- Kenner

Kye Cantey--- Crowley

Andy Janes --- New Orleans

Catherine Holcomb --- Morgan City

Brian Lambert --- Baton Rouge

Michael Coleman--- New Orleans

Charlie Twickler --- New Orleans

Jean O. Turner --- Metairie

Scott Tredwell --- Advance, NC

Miguel Soler --- New Orleans

Mimi Bargas --- Baton Rouge

Great job, everyone!!--- Walt

