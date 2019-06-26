There are all sorts of ways in which Gov. John Bel Edwards’ supporters over at the Democratic Governors Association could make a convincing case that he’s on the right side of the great health care debate.
Edwards is the one who expanded Medicaid and brought coverage for preventive care, substance abuse treatment and disease management to about a half million Louisianans, most of whom work. He’s the one who joined a bipartisan group of governors to ask Congress to improve the Affordable Care Act instead of repealing it. He’s the one who has spoken out against a multi-state lawsuit moving through the system that would overturn the health care law and eliminate all its protections, including for people with preexisting conditions — even though Louisiana is one of the suit’s plaintiffs (more on that in a bit).
Instead, the DGA went well off-message this week when it took to Twitter to highlight something else, Edwards’ recent decision to sign “legislation to protect health insurance coverage for Louisianans if the Affordable Care Act is overturned.”
For one thing, Edwards doesn’t consider the bill he signed last week something that would protect that coverage at all.
Not only does he oppose the lawsuit, which is the subject of a high stakes July 9 hearing before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. He also raised serious doubts about Senate Bill 173, which requires the Department of Insurance to explore enacting high-risk pools to cover people with preexisting conditions. Doing so would require a stream of federal cash to replace what would be lost if the ACA were to disappear. The bill also doesn’t address the potential loss of Medicaid expansion, one of Edwards’ proudest achievements.
Yes, Edwards signed it anyway, because the alternate bill he backed went nowhere and because it might do a little bit of good.
For that to happen, though, others would have to do great harm first. And — this is where things get complicated — one of them is the man who can legitimately claim the bill in question as his own, the same man who entered Louisiana into the lawsuit without even alerting the governor: Edwards’ perpetual nemesis, Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Landry was one of many people familiar with the backstory who called out the DGA’s attempt to give Edwards credit for “my Legislation.”
The Democrats would be better off reminding people who to blame should it ever become relevant.