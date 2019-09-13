I was happy to read Katy Reckdahl’s powerful recent story about public education in New Orleans. Like many cities, we face real challenges with teacher recruitment and retention. We are grateful to Xavier University of Louisiana for building an innovative teacher residency to address these challenges.
Great teachers change lives. And as a city, we are lucky to have Nicole Molière at Harriet Tubman Charter School leading our children. Molière — with the support of her mentor teacher and the excellent Norman C. Francis Teacher Residency at Xavier — is making a real impact.
At New Schools for New Orleans, we have extensively researched teacher recruitment and retention in our city. This past year, we worked with the district, reviewed workforce data, and surveyed over 1,500 public school teachers to learn more about why teachers take or leave roles in our city.
Here is what we know:
Over 3,000 teachers work in New Orleans public schools. In 2017-18, 51% of them were black and 42% were white. Thirty-one percent were in their first two years of teaching; a quarter have been teaching for 12 or more years.
In 2017, 29% of New Orleans public school teachers left our classrooms — some to nonteaching roles in our schools, some to different parishes, and some to other states. The demographics of our departing teachers roughly matched the composition of our overall teaching population in terms of race and ethnicity, experience, and gender.
We aren’t the only city facing a shortage. In Jefferson Parish, 23% of teachers did not return to their roles in 2017, and in Houston, schools with similar demographics to New Orleans schools faced 30% attrition last year. Nationwide, teacher preparation program enrollment is down over 35%.
The good news is that at NSNO, we have a plan. We are taking concrete steps to address both recruitment and retention.
We are proud to be partnering with the Norman C. Francis program and other local training providers to help bring more new teachers to New Orleans. Together with Francis program, Loyola University, Relay Graduate School of Education, Teach For America, and teachNOLA, we are leveraging a $13 million federal Supporting Effective Educator Development grant to recruit and prepare a diverse and culturally competent group of new local teachers. Each of these programs recruit cohorts of new teachers composed of at least 50% people of color.
NSNO has also launched the Teach New Orleans campaign. Its website, www.TeachNewOrleans.net, is the first of its kind for our system of schools — a one-stop shop for anyone who wants to find a role in our public schools. The site connects interested teachers with jobs and prospective teachers with training programs. Over 1,100 résumés have been submitted through the site, and in under a year, it has led to more than 100 hires, with an average of five years of experience.
But we cannot recruit our way out of this problem. We need to retain our teachers, too, and we have a plan for that as well. NSNO compiled best practices for retention and shared them with school leaders this summer. We are also providing free access to a number of resources. These include consulting support for schools implementing critical talent systems, free participation in a survey to obtain in-depth teacher feedback, convenings for talent leads, and more. Importantly, NSNO will also continue to advocate and find pathways for raising local teacher pay.
We believe there is no more important job in our city than teaching. We hope more New Orleanians will follow Molière’s lead to join — and stay in — the ranks of excellent, committed educators in our schools.
Patrick Dobard is the chief executive officer of New Schools for New Orleans.