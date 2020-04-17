A spunky 83-year-old demands a longer sprint down a hallway in his walker. Nurses and doctors pitch in with whatever tasks need to be done. Precautions don’t get in the way of a noble commitment to patients’ health, physical and emotional.
That’s a vivid look in this newspaper at the Baton Rouge General’s campus where a surge facility is taking recovering COVID-19 patients to open up rooms at the city’s other hospitals.
The scenes of patients and nurses are surely common across Louisiana. But the account in The Advocate should underline some facts about the coronavirus pandemic that are being too glibly passed over in a public debate over “reopening” of society.
The patients are recovering from COVID-19, a blessing, but that can be a long process. For political leaders as well as business owners eager to get back to normal, the story should be a cautionary tale.
Patients typically won’t be allowed to return to their nursing homes, for example, without testing negative for the coronavirus twice. Some patients at the Baton Rouge General’s campus are still testing positive four weeks after their initial diagnoses.
Recovery is not an overnight process with COVID-19.
For one thing, although COVID-19 hit us hardest in New Orleans, all in Louisiana are vulnerable. It is obvious that other cases exist around the state, but testing has not reached the levels to assess the disease’s spread in many places, particularly rural towns.
The dimensions of the crisis — America has the largest number of dead in the world, now — are still not entirely clear. Further, although Louisiana commendably acted quickly with school and business closures, many other places did not.
God forbid that Houston’s giant population falls victim to COVID-19 in large numbers. Despite the slow reaction of Lone Star state leaders, many people practiced social distancing on their own, and that’s going to help, but only over time.
Should outbreaks occur among our neighbors, even if numbers fall in hospitals in Louisiana, we shall have to help, either taking patients directly or sending medical pros to assist.
We don’t want to underestimate for a moment the economic and social costs of the response to such a giant public-health emergency. Nor are we opposed to planning, very carefully, about what to do if and when antibody testing or other helpful expedients become available in large quantities.
But we should plan cautiously. Gov. John Bel Edwards, our state’s leader, remains concerned that too many people are moving around, even with a reasonable stay-at-home order that allows grocery shopping and other essential tasks.
To “plan” in a highly public fashion for a magical reopening, based on tests and resources we don’t have yet, and hospital beds that aren’t empty yet, amid the spread of a deadly disease that may not be contained everywhere, is to undermine the social-distancing strategy today, when it is still needed.