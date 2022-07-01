Some Gordon Plaza residents didn’t live to see this day. Whether they died directly because of where they lived may have been a question, but it’s certain that there were enough hazardous chemicals in the neighborhood now that the New Orleans City Council unanimously approved a $35 million relocation plan for Gordon Plaza residents whose homes were built on a toxic landfill.
The city redeveloped the Agriculture Street Landfill into a subdivision for moderately priced homes in the 1970s, and the federal government identified it as one of the nation’s most contaminated Superfund sites in 1994. Black residents had flocked to the neighborhood for a chance at the American Dream of homeownership. They didn’t know what was beneath the foundations of the 67 homes.
With the City Council action, all of the homes will be eligible for purchase with the funds, including the 58 that are still occupied. Once the last residents have gone elsewhere, city officials want to convert some of the land, making it a solar farm to feed a larger power grid.
Of course, it’s not as easy as simply cutting checks. The separate properties have to be appraised. A group was scheduled to begin working out the details.
It’s been quite a journey to get to this point.
Before Gordon Plaza was a place to live, it was a landfill in the Upper Ninth Ward. It was so nasty that there were some reports that Desire neighbors called it “Dante’s Inferno” because underground fires burned regularly. It was closed in the late 1950s, and a decades-long effort to revitalize the area started. City officials worked with the federal government to finance the project.
In 1981, Gordon Plaza opened, but it wasn’t long before happy residents started seeing things turn bad, then worse.
Mayors, City Councils, judges and attorneys have been involved in the case — in a number of different ways and for a number of different reasons with many different aspects — for many years. They begged the federal Environmental Protection Agency for help without success, until recently. It was only a few months ago that the EPA said it would not pay for resident relocation. Then the EPA reversed itself and said it would help, after reviewing the area to see whether hazardous chemicals existed.
The EPA has a Superfund program that includes more than 1,700 toxic locations. The Gordon Plaza residents certainly have been exposed to health risks.
Year after year, decade after decade, residents fought and demanded relief.
They had good reason to celebrate last week, but only for a moment.
"Today is a day of celebration for getting as far as we have gotten," Gordon Plaza resident Marilyn Amar said. "But we can't rejoice fully and have a real celebration until the checks clear."
Amar is right.
This won’t be over until the coins drop.
Gordon Plaza residents have suffered long enough. We urge all involved to work through the matter quickly and see that the residents get the money they need to move to wherever they choose and finally start anew.