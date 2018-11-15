The United States Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, led by Louisiana Republican John N. Kennedy, will convene Friday in New Orleans for a hearing on freight railroad regulation. Lawmakers and Louisiana businesses participating will discuss safety matters concerning railroads — including the transportation of energy products — and likely ask, “should the government increase regulation on the economic dealings of railroads?”
However, one needs to look no further than historical precedent to understand that government control of freight rail routes and pricing is a bad idea. It is antithetical to a vibrant freight rail sector with a large presence in southeast Louisiana, helping move a vast amount of chemical products alongside agriculture, energy, manufacturing and consumer goods.
Make no mistake, attempts to turn freight railroads into a fully regulated utility can have far-reaching effects due to the sheer scope of freight transportation business, and the fact that railroads ultimately touch almost every part of the economy. Many on Wall Street, for instance, put rail traffic alongside housing starts as a leading sign of economic health. And in Louisiana, farmers, oil producers, and equipment manufacturers rely on companies like CSX and Union Pacific to move goods to market.
As a result, businesses and consumers in Louisiana — home to 19 private railroads and some 3,000 rail workers — should hope the federal government treads lightly and avoids repeating past mistakes in expanding government intervention. Direction from the Louisiana Congressional delegation will be essential, as relapses into a regime of overregulation would bode ill for American competitiveness.
Indeed, after decades of decline, the U.S. railroad industry was revitalized when Congress partially deregulated it, letting the market dictate key decisions, rather than the government, just as is done in truck shipping. Current policy allows the industry to set prices for services rates, make decisions regarding what routes to use, and establish private shipper contracts. Importantly, railroads pay for almost 100 percent of their costs, meaning taxpayers do not, and most benefit as railroads help keep freight off struggling highways. Louisiana’s highways received a “D” grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers.
The benefits from deregulation are recognized in the vast improvements in industry efficiency and productivity, capital investment, maintenance and safety, market share, profitability, and reduced costs and enhanced service for customers.
A recent report from the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council shows small businesses win, too. In all but one of the 13 major industries directly and indirectly impacted by railroads, most employer firms are small businesses with fewer than 20 employees, ranging from 51 percent of firms in the warehousing and storage sector to 93 percent in the agricultural sector. In all 13 sectors, firms with fewer than 100 employees make up at least 69 percent of employer firms, all the way to 99 percent in construction.
For good measure, many short-line railroads are small businesses as well. They cover roughly 30 percent of U.S. rail miles and “play a vital role in the hub-and-spoke transportation network, providing the connection between farmers, manufacturers and other industries, and ultimately, the consumer.”
Yet all of this will be compromised if Washington regulators reimpose price controls on the railroad industry and forces private carriers to open their rail lines to competitors. Such measures would undermine profitability, investment and service. This could be particularly bad for the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, part of the Port of New Orleans, which spurs commerce in the region and provides quality careers.
Clearly, policymakers need to stay focused on the fact that a healthy freight railroad industry, disciplined and encouraged to invest thanks to competition and deregulation, has been beneficial to countless small businesses throughout the economy. For the sake of the New Orleans and U.S. economies, we should hope Congress halts any efforts to curb the important freight rail sector.
Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council in Vienna, Virginia.