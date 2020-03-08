Walt Handelsman: Latest Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Nutria Negotiator?
We received 402 punchlines in this week’s Nutria-themed caption contest! From draining the swamp to lots of rats and rodent jokes, this bunch was super clever and wickedly funny!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Great job, everyone!!
WINNER:
Jordan Mathis, Senior, St. Joseph’s Academy, Baton Rouge: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Justin E. Molaison, Metairie: “When Trump said, ‘Drain the swamp,’ I didn’t think he meant it literally!”
Laurence Bland, Baton Rouge: “As a fellow swamp dweller, you just gotta save us!”
Kenny Mathews, Mandeville: “Eradicating vermin? You’ll be next!”
Mary Grace Hebert, Silver Spring, MD: “This isn’t fair! It’s infestation without representation!”
Rob Combs, Port Allen: “Yikes! We better warn the armadillos!”
Jim Bailey, Baton Rouge: “OK, OK, we’ll brush our teeth!”
Anne Marie Boudreaux, River Ridge: “All we want is a little professional courtesy- we’re swamp rats- they’re swamp rats.”
Catherine Smith, Baton Rouge: “Don’t y’all have bigger rats to fry?!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “We heard you were instrumental in promoting the, ‘Eat More Chicken’ campaign.”
John Eblen, Slidell: “You had one job!! ONE JOB!!!!”
John Shreves, New Orleans: “OK, PETA argument failed. Let’s try, ‘Nutria Make Good Pets.’”
Bobbie Griffiths, Baton Rouge: “First we were dog food and now we’re toast!”
Bo Kleinpeter, Baton Rouge: “But, this is not fair, y’all are dirtier rats than we are!!!”
Bruce Blanchard, Lafayette: “So we gave you the skin off our backs and this is the best you can do for us!”
John A. Hanley, Baton Rouge: “If they build a wall, I think we can find a way to dig under it.”
Harry Molaison, Metairie: “Exactly whose swamp are they trying to drain up there?”
Philip Soesbe, Baton Rouge: “What if we all agree to eat only dandelions and crab grass?”
Scott Simonson, New Orleans: “At first they wanted our fur, now they want our skin.”
Donna Gauthier, Baton Rouge: “I thought you said not to worry, that Congress never does anything!”
Keith Horcasitas, Baton Rouge: “At least with the late Sheriff Harry Lee, we had a ‘shot?’”
Gisele Prados, Metairie: “Explain to them that if we are gone there will be no one to blame for the leaking levee system!”
Barbara Polikoff, Metairie: “The National rat race is finally catching up to us…”
Robert E. Ash, Metairie: “Don’t rat on us, man!”
Carol McCarty, Slidell: “If they wipe us all out, who is going to predict Spring in Louisiana?!”
Dennis C. Foltz, Gretna: “Remember, the strategy here is to get them to treat us the same way they treat the National Debt—23 trillion and counting.”
Kris Cushing, Portland, OR: “Time to play possum!!”
Judy Nash, Baton Rouge: “Hey… You promised us Muddy-Care for all!!”
Jim McCarty, Slidell: “Can you get us money to build us a wall?”
Brother Patrick McGinity, S.C., Thibodaux: “Nothing to worry about. They are putting the building inspectors in charge.”
J. Elizabeth Gallagher, Portland OR: “Huge orange teeth and a ratty appearance – what’s not to love??!!”
Madison Roy, Greenwell Springs: “What do you mean Chick-Fil-A is introducing Nutria Nuggets with spicy bayou sauce?”
Jim Crigler, Baton Rouge: “This is the most egregious assault on rodents since The Captain and Tennille sang “Muskrat Love!’”
Fantastic stuff, folks! You really dug your teeth into this one!!
Walt