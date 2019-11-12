There is a drum circle gathering to convene a constitutional convention.
The 19th-century racist constitutions of the Bourbons and their 1921"crazy quilt" successor were embarrassments at best. Between 1922 and 1973, a constitutional revision by amendment produced 536 changes to a document that became virtually incomprehensible. Louisiana's law schools expended little or no effort to teach useless or inferior legal authority.
The people began to revolt by voting against 89 of 95 ballot proposals in 1970 and 1972.
In 1972, a newly elected Gov. Edwin Edwards, following through on a campaign pledge, called for a convention in order to remedy past wrongs and poor writings of the constitutions of 1879, 1898 and 1921. The Legislature enacted measures to begin the process.
Does Louisiana need to write a new constitution? Having served as an elected delegate in the drafting of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, I can confidently state that it is not a trivial undertaking.
The writing of a constitution is an organic happening. That is, it comes from the people. While the U.S. Constitution is a granting document, a state constitution is a restraining one.
Our present document is interpreted and readily used by the state's judicial system. It was carefully styled and drafted to read as though a single voice wrote it. There was a conscious effort to avoid self-generating amendments.
Although our constitution has accumulated unnecessary verbiage, the document itself is hardly the culprit for its extended length. It doesn't have offspring without legislative insemination. Garnering a two-thirds majority to offer an amendment is not a difficult assignment.
Louisiana has a long tradition of amending its constitution on a regular basis. This method does help keep the people involved, but at the same time, it allows for vested interests to enhance themselves over a disinterested public. Special interests scramble to dedicate funding to their economic advantage. For example, the private nursing home industry received constitutional protection in 2014.
Placing within the constitution "freedom to hunt, fish and trap," or the right to open-carry firearms exhibits a lack of constitutional gravitas. There is a disregard for the distinction between a constitution and legislation. Caring about this distinction will require a shift in political attitude.
This aforementioned disrespect diminishes the dignity and sanctity of our basic legal framework. Legislators often propose amendments that address an issue du jour. Legislative distrust or cowardice to avoid taking a "hard vote" lies somewhere beneath the surface. Numerous indecipherable proposals to enshrine local issues or marginal governance positions appear on the ballot. This practice burdens the constitution with detritus or super-legislation.
The 1973 convention delegates were respectful, collegial and acted in good faith. There were no personal attacks nor name-calling. There were times during the deliberations that the effort appeared as though it might fail. However, its chairman, E. L. “Bubba” Henry, entreated the governor to remain steadfast.
The result wasn't perfect, but by most accounts, we have a coherent, decent and serviceable document. It would be folly to trust the writing of a new constitution during the political unsettlement and incivility of our time.
Valid criticisms of the present constitution have to do with sections on education and taxation. Unraveling implacable issues in higher education requires traversing a turf-protected minefield. In the end, it will accomplish little to improve the lives of students.
Taxation can be reconfigured through the amendment process and presented as a global section replacement.
If a new assembly is called, constituencies will aggressively fight to retain their dedications. Out-of-state money will flow in to fund political agendas and advance ideologies. Our "Declaration of Rights" section, emulated by more than 20 states, will be fodder for mutation. Writing a new document with our present political sensibilities is akin to the slob who cleaned out his closet, only to create a bigger mess.
For these reasons, among others, holding a new convention would be a looming disaster.
Tony Guarisco is a former state senator and delegate to the 1973 Constitutional Convention.