Football season is fast approaching, and we have a high bar for the Saints after a decade of success with Drew Brees. With his retirement, should we lower our standards? Of course not. We want the Saints to win another Super Bowl. But suppose we don’t win the Super Bowl next year. Should we fire the coach, Sean Payton? Or cut his salary? Probably not. He’s won a higher percentage of games than all but 9 coaches in modern NFL history.
The larger point is about the difference between standards and accountability. We should have a high standard — win the Super Bowl — and then create an accountability system that gives us the best chance to meet that standard. Punishing the coach every time the team doesn’t meet the standard just makes it more likely that we’ll fail in the future, too.
The same thing applies to schools. The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is currently debating the state’s school accountability system. Like all other states, we rate schools mostly based on the scores students receive on the year-end standardized state test.
Does this make sense? No. The students entering each school in September do not have the same initial scores as students in other schools. So, even if all schools were equally effective in boosting student learning, the schools whose students started the year with higher scores would receive higher ratings.
Why do we do that? It’s mostly based on a misunderstanding. We confuse standards with accountability. If we really wanted to reach high academic standards, then we would never focus on end-of-year results alone.
First, it’s unfair to educators. We hold them accountable for factors that are outside their control and, in doing so, we punish them simply for serving students with low test scores — precisely the students who need their help most.
Second, it misleads school leaders about the impact they are having on student learning. Schools that start with higher-scoring students may think they are performing better than they actually are, and schools that start with lower-scoring students may think, falsely, that they are having a small impact. Either of these outcomes may lead educators to stick with or abandon practices based on a misleading assessment of school impact.
Third, when families are choosing schools and neighborhoods, they are doing it based on false information. The ratings provide a misleading portrait of school performance and may be leading to inappropriate school choices.
I recently co-authored a report showing some of the consequences of these mistakes. By inaccurately measuring school performance, we are actually reducing student outcomes and making it more difficult to reach high academic standards.
What’s the solution? It’s surprisingly simple. Instead of focusing on the end-of-year scores, we should focus more on student progress. That is, we can assess student growth by how much each student’s score increases from one year to the next. Researchers like me who have studied these growth measures call them “value-added” because they give a better indication of how much schools contribute to student learning. We now have ample research showing that these measures provide a more valid indication of school performance on test scores.
We can’t shift entirely toward these student growth measures. For example, we can’t measure student learning before 4th grade, which means we would exclude earlier grades. One proposal before the BESE is to use a 50-50 mix of value-added and end-of-year scores. That’s a good balance.
Of course, as a practical matter, the mix of measures doesn’t matter if we don’t also give credit where credit is due. Schools with very high growth should get more credit and others less. This is another issue with the current system. The details matter and require careful study.
BESE should act quickly to give our students the accountability system they deserve, to reach the standards we aspire to.
If we want to win the Super Bowl, or have students reach high academic standards, we need a smart accountability system — one that holds people accountable for what they can control. For our schools, increasing the focus on each student’s growth, or school value-added, would do just that.
Douglas N. Harris is professor and chair of the Department of Economics at Tulane University and director of the Education Research Alliance for New Orleans.