Walt Handelsman: New Caption Contest Winners!

Football!!!
This week we had 147 entries into the caption contest with lots of very clever punch lines. The thing we liked most is that everyone really tried to write his or her punch line from the cat’s perspective. That made them all the more fun to read.
Great job!!
The winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
Russell R. Barcelona, Baton Rouge (punch line lettered into cartoon)
FINALISTS:
Bruce Parkhurst, Marrero: “Watch out, Max!! Last season he landed on my tail!!!”
Patricia S. Miller, New Orleans: “Do you think he’s been in our catnip?”
David Gamble, New Orleans: “What’s this I hear about a 50 yarn line?”
Tracy McCord, Baton Rouge: “Well, Mittens, it’s time for our annual migration… to another chair!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “We need to buy this guy a helmet and pads, for his own protection!”
John Shreves, New Orleans: “It’s going to be a crazy year, Louie. That was only a car dealership commercial featuring a Saint’s player.”
Fred Watson, Metairie: “Now that’s what I call a ceiling fan!”
Great done, Everyone!
~ Walt