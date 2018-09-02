Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Winners!

Labor Day BBQ Time!
This week we had 132 entries in the caption contest. Some took the political humor route, others went with BBQ food jokes, and a few dished out clever puns. Well done!
The winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
Kristen Hilferty, Metairie (punch line lettered into cartoon)
FINALISTS:
Kye Cantey, Crowley: “He says he’s got some fish in there he wants you to grill for him.”
Judith LeMaire, Gonzales: “Hey, Dad, where’d you get the cool garbage disposal?”
Jim Roseberry, Slidell: “He says he wants his extremely rare and lots of seafood seasoning.”
Vince Caruso, Marrero: “What you’re cooking will FILL THE BILL.”
Jim Butler, Harvey: “Hey, Dad, looks like you need to throw some shrimp on the barbee!!!!”
Jackie D. Harris, New Orleans: “Five full sessions to balance the budget, and he’s still hungry!!!!”
Gerard J. Shaw Jr., Mandeville: “He wants to know if tailgating season has started yet.”
Happy Labor Day, Everyone!
~ Walt