Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Winners!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | whandelsman@theadvocate.com

Labor Day BBQ Time!

This week we had 132 entries in the caption contest. Some took the political humor route, others went with BBQ food jokes, and a few dished out clever puns. Well done!

The winner and finalists are:

WINNER:

Kristen Hilferty, Metairie (punch line lettered into cartoon)

FINALISTS:

Kye Cantey, Crowley: “He says he’s got some fish in there he wants you to grill for him.”

Judith LeMaire, Gonzales: “Hey, Dad, where’d you get the cool garbage disposal?”

Jim Roseberry, Slidell:  “He says he wants his extremely rare and lots of seafood seasoning.”

Vince Caruso, Marrero:  “What you’re cooking will FILL THE BILL.”

Jim Butler, Harvey: “Hey, Dad, looks like you need to throw some shrimp on the barbee!!!!”

Jackie D. Harris, New Orleans:  “Five full sessions to balance the budget, and he’s still hungry!!!!”

Gerard J. Shaw Jr., Mandeville:  “He wants to know if tailgating season has started yet.”

Happy Labor Day, Everyone!

~ Walt

Follow Walt Handelsman on Twitter, @walt_handelsman.

