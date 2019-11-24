Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Close the Spigot!
We had 271 deliciously creative entries in this week’s Thanksgiving-themed caption contest! With all the hilarious food references, I couldn’t help getting hungry just reading these. Not a turkey in the bunch!
As always when we have duplicate entries (and we do every time) we pick the earliest sent in and best worded for the cartoon image.
Great job, folks!!
WINNER:
Mark Suarez, Plaquemine: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Mary Malone, New Orleans: “Yikes!! Turn it faster… I see the presidential candidates coming down the pipe!”
Kate Russell, Baton Rouge: “Blue state, red state I get… but brown state?!”
Mike Dauterive, Covington: “Can you please just put me back in the fryer?”
Jordan Mathis, Baton Rouge: “Who needs stuffing when you’ve been fed political ads for months?”
Brandon Lovell, Marrero: “Of course the pumps work for this!”
Sophie Kronenberger, Baton Rouge: “Thank God it’s over. If I saw one more campaign ad, I’d put MYSELF in the oven for Thanksgiving dinner.”
Henry Friedman, Franklin: “That sure doesn’t smell like stuffing to me!”
Mary Kate Lee, Baton Rouge: “Well, looks like Mud Pie will be a popular dessert this Thanksgiving!”
DA Charles Riddle III, Marksville: “How do you expect me to taste good after eating all this ‘BS’ for four weeks.”
Lynn Bourgeois, Baton Rouge: “I know what shinola looks like and that’s not it.”
Lou Rolfes, Lafayette: “That runoff was so fowl, they beat the stuffing out of each other.”
Becky Stein, New Orleans: “That’s not gravy!!!”
Paul Arrigo, Baton Rouge: “NO, I said roux, not rude!”
Louis J. Aubert, New Orleans: “RIGHTY TIGHTY!! RIGHTY TIGHTY!!”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “I said, ‘More dirty rice, not more dirt and lies!’”
Ralph Stephens, Baton Rouge: “I know where all the dirt from coastal erosion went.”
Amelia Cave, Baton Rouge: “Nothing says ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ like discrediting others’ political views!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “Look at me. A dirty bird! Gosh, I hope people don’t think I’m an Atlanta Falcon!”
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! – Walt