In this unprecedented pandemic, it’s reassuring to see leaders in Washington working to shore up our economy and helping employers stay open. As the leader of a small company in an industry deemed essential — supplying plywood and other wood products for U.S. manufacturers — I am thankful that I can operate the business my family has worked so hard to build. I am doing everything I can to keep moving forward and ensure that my seventeen employees in Mandeville and Metairie are kept safe and employed.
Thankfully, President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order temporarily deferring certain duties for importers suffering significant financial hardship because of COVID-19.
This is much-needed relief since liquidity is scarce and markets are barely functioning, if at all. In my industry, construction projects are on hold, and families are delaying renovations and other projects because of uncertainty about what the future holds for the economy.
We may be operating under the “new normal” for longer than we want, so we need to be flexible and creative in finding short-term solutions that keep our economy from cratering. Tariffs on my imported products, many of which are not available in the U.S., take dollars from my company’s bank account. Likewise, the Port of New Orleans depends on the flow of goods to stay in business, keeping the independent and union port and transportation workers involved in those operations working.
To be clear, the deferral of duties doesn’t mean those duties vanish. I am committed to paying them, just like Americans will comply with the new Tax Day on July 15.
We have survived the economic setbacks of 9/11, the 2008 recession and more. Just like our leaders in Washington, we are committed to rise above this current storm.
KENNY MacMASTER
Argo Fine Imports
Mandeville