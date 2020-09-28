Donald Trump’s job as president is to nominate replacements for Supreme Court vacancies. In The Washington Post, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “The president is elected for four years, not three years, so the power he has in year three continues into year four.”
Ginsburg said that in 2016 because Senate Democrats supported President Barack Obama’s right to submit a nomination to the Supreme Court in an election year. It appears the Democrats will reverse their role. They didn’t have the votes four years ago and don’t now.
Twenty-nine times in our nation’s history presidents made nominations to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court during an election year. Of 44 presidents, 22 have done so. Half of the presidents in over 200 years have made nominations to the Supreme Court during an election year.
Nineteen of the 29 times, the Senate majority and the presidents were in the same party. Seventeen of those 19 appointments were confirmed (almost 90%).
When the presidents and the Senate majority were in different parties, only twice in 10 times were the nominees confirmed, as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told the Senate recently.
Joe Biden should announce whom he would nominate if elected president or provide his list of nominees for future Supreme Court justices. The public can use that info to decide whom to vote for in this election; it’s one of the most important responsibilities of the presidency.
Not releasing a list of nominees for the Supreme Court is deceptive. The Biden campaign wants you to know as little as possible about what Joe Biden is thinking or planning to do because many other political and financial players are involved in making those decisions. People who don’t want to be seen.
They want you to blindly vote against Trump and leave the rest to them. That same group picked one of the most liberal members of the Senate to be Biden’s running mate.
Trump picked his vice president and Supreme Court nominees. Say what you will about Donald Trump, but no one controls him. In fact, some of his adversaries say he’s out of control which makes it so hard to negotiate with him or predict his next moves. That’s also what some like about him.
In 2016, candidate Donald Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees. He’s done it again this year in his reelection bid. Voters ought to know.
By not retiring six years ago when Obama wanted to replace her, RBG has actually helped the reelection effort for Trump. Her death and the partisan fight about filling the vacancy has changed the lead issue in the election with some states already voting early or absentee.
Senators should vote on Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, especially the one-third up for reelection. That’s what they get paid to do, vote. Not put off votes, kicking the can down the road.
SCOTUS is supposed to interpret the Constitution, Bill of Rights and laws on the books, not legislate from the bench as unelected lifetime appointees.
Enter Trump’s appointment, U.S. appellate court Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Old Metairie.
With a conservative Catholic female already confirmed by the Senate for her appellate court seat in 2017, Catholic Joe Biden will have problems holding his base if he and the Democrats oppose her appointment, especially in Louisiana, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Connecticut, New York, California, Illinois and other large Catholic population states.
Senate Democrats up for reelection should be especially careful attacking the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals justice. Attacks on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the Senate hearings for his appointment led to the defeat of 4 Democratic senators.
Amy Coney Barrett is hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Liberals say Barrett’s legal views are too influenced by her Catholic beliefs and fear she could seek to scale back abortion rights.
The left relies on judicial activism to get things done through the courts that they can’t pass through Congress or state legislatures.
But I bet RBG would get a kick out of the St Mary’s Dominican Veritas succession.
