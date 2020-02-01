We support New Orleans Mayor Cantrell’s push to get the city’s “fair share” by increasing the amount of tax revenue collected with proposals for new property and hotel taxes and being more aggressive by going after businesses that have not paid sales taxes owed.
But that effort was diminished with news that the mayor and her husband owe more than $95,000 to the Internal Revenue Service for six years of unpaid taxes. Now there are liens on her Broadmoor home.
That’s a bad look and a bad example.
The liens were filed after the mayor was elected in 2018 and came to light with a WVUE-TV report. But clearly the mayor knew the taxes hadn’t been paid.
Taxes seem to be an ongoing issue for Cantrell. The Lens reported nearly $30,000 in liens as she campaigned in 2017. At first, she said it was the result of a bank error. Then she paid what was owed.
Cantrell says they are working on this privately with a tax attorney.
Work fast and pay up, Madame Mayor. We’re pulling for New Orleans and the fair share tax revenue it deserves. Please pay your fair share of federal taxes and be the example and leader so many want to see.