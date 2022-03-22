The American dream was out of reach for far too many even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Some families can’t make ends meet, even while working multiple jobs. The pandemic, however, has laid bare that the deck has been stacked for big corporations and against working families.
The last two years exacerbated many existing challenges, including the high cost of child care. This makes it harder for parents, especially working mothers, to hold down a job.
Access to education and high-quality job training have been reduced by the pandemic. We know post-secondary education strengthens job prospects, but college enrollment rates are down 7%.
Further, global market disruptions from COVID-19 and a surge in demand for products have produced high costs for consumers. International supply chain disruptions and broken corporate systems create bottlenecks, further increase demand, and push up prices.
Now, as Americans say "no" to subsidizing Russia’s terrible, unjust invasion of Ukraine, we see Putin’s price hike at the gas pump and the banning of most Russian imports.
I know these higher costs strain household budgets, and that’s why I am glad the federal spending bill that President Joe Biden signed last week will cut costs for Louisianans.
This budget helps families afford child care and early learning through increased funding for day care, Head Start and preschool.
It also expands access to post-secondary education and provides record education funding alongside increased opportunities for high-poverty students and students with disabilities.
Funding for education alone is not enough, however. That is why we are investing in high-quality job training and apprenticeship programs in partnership with community colleges to ensure today’s workers have the skills they need to succeed.
This legislation will give more American communities affordable, high-speed internet — better connecting Louisiana to the world.
To combat the effects of rising housing costs, this legislation expands access to homeownership resources so more Americans can buy their first homes and increases funding for housing vouchers.
I’m proud that this bill provides a lifeline to millions struggling to put food on the table by strengthening WIC, funding SNAP benefits, and investing in programs like free school meals for kids.
This legislation also helps tackle the root causes of rising prices and supply chain disruptions, including $158 million to help small and medium-sized manufacturers continue producing and delivering their goods right here in America.
Disentangling the supply chain will play an important role in lowering costs for consumers while creating good-paying jobs in America’s manufacturing sector.
After decades of disinvestment, it is time to put government to work for working people. I am proud that this budget reflects our values and will help cut costs for families in Louisiana.
U.S. Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans represents Louisiana's 2nd District in Congress.