In January 1973, the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion in all nine months of pregnancy and in every state. Forty-five years later abortion still dominates the political conversation. If you weren’t aware of that before, you should know it now. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination and confirmation pivoted on the future of Roe v. Wade. And Louisiana could be at the center of that tenuous future.
While other allegations and issues played a role, a driving motivation from the beginning by many to bring Kavanaugh down was always the issue of abortion. And it makes sense. Justice Kennedy was the crucial vote in 1992 to keep abortion legal in the Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision. On the other hand, he tipped the balance in the other direction in 2007 when he voted to uphold the Partial Birth Abortion Ban, ending the legality of that heinous procedure performed right before a baby was born. But then in 2016, he reversed course again, shooting down a Texas law seeking to close the loophole and hold abortion facilities to the same standards as other outpatient facilities. His seemingly erratic decisions set the stage for a showdown the moment he submitted his retirement to the West Wing. Regardless of who the nominee was going to be, it would all come back to abortion.
And one has to ask: What’s the big deal? Why hasn’t this issue died after nearly half a century?
For millions of peaceful pro-life Americans, our convictions are not motivated by belief but by this simple fact that cannot be rationalized away: The act of abortion ends the life of a unique living human. Look for yourself at the definition of “abortion” in a dictionary, and it tells you plain as day that abortion is a medical procedure “resulting in the death” of whatever you may think is in the womb. You cannot kill what is not alive, and two humans only create humans. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that a human dies in every abortion.
We understand the challenges women in unplanned pregnancies face, which is why more than 30 pregnancy centers exist in Louisiana to help women both before and after birth. This is why we strenuously promote adoption as a positive alternative for both mom and baby. We are pro-life, both for babies and women.
The court will change with Justice Kennedy’s departure and Justice Kavanaugh’s ascent. The question remains, though, to what extent the court will change. Justice Kennedy taught us a key lesson. Nobody knows how a judge will decide until they decide. So only time will tell.
People are asking us about our plans for the 2019 legislative session, and we are still preparing our agenda. But we do know that laws Louisiana has passed in previous years are already making their way through the federal courts. These laws could test this new court and give it the chance to rectify the mistake of 1973. One example law is the 2016 “Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion” Act that protects unborn babies from the gruesome procedure where babies as young as 14 weeks are killed through dismemberment. Another example is our 2014 law requiring that abortion physicians have admitting privileges at a local hospital so that, in cases of emergency, physicians can efficiently handle complications instead of simply calling 911.
And, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Louisiana is ready. Our 2006 “Trigger Law” will go into effect the moment Roe is overturned, providing legal protection to every unborn baby. And after Roe, the pro-life cause will be committed to serving Louisiana women, helping them with the material and emotional needs they will face as they parent or place for adoption.
One day our nation will look back at these times as the beginning of the end of abortion, when our nation woke up to this abuse of human rights. We look forward to this day when all babies are welcomed with love and protected by law. Our cause is not going anywhere.
Benjamin Clapper is executive director of Louisiana Right to Life.