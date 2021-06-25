When President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, setting her up to be the second Louisianian to ever ascend to the top court, Democrats were challenged to find a popular argument for opposing her.
Barrett was qualified, honest, intelligent, and well-liked.
Democrats had a legitimate grievance: Republican senators in 2016 had refused to confirm President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, claiming that a Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled in the final year of a presidential term. In hustling Barrett’s nomination along just weeks before the 2020 election, Republicans were plainly breaking the rule they had invented four years earlier in order to quickly replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a known conservative while Trump was still president.
But the Democrats’ beef was more with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's actions than with Barrett's judicial merits.
So they honed in on the claim that Barrett’s nomination was part of a last-ditch Republican effort to have the court overturn the Affordable Care Act, Obama's signature achievement, which had been upheld twice but never with the backing of its most conservative justices.
How dedicated was the party to that alarmist story line? Let's check the instant replay.
"President Trump has been trying to throw out the Affordable Care Act for four years. Republicans have been trying to end it for a decade. Twice, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law as constitutional. But even now, in the midst of a global health pandemic, the Trump Administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the entire law, including its protections for people with preexisting conditions."
That was Joe Biden, then the Democratic nominee.
"Republicans are desperate to get Judge Barrett confirmed before the Supreme Court takes up this case in November and millions of Americans will suffer for their power play.”
Those were the thoughts of Kamala Harris, then a California senator and now the vice president.
Here is what Charles Schumer, of New York, the Democratic leader of the Senate, had to say.
“The American people should make no mistake — a vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for millions of Americans with preexisting conditions."
So how did it all play out?
Last week, Barrett joined a 7-2 majority in rejecting the challenge to the health care law's constitutionality.
The case, California v. Texas, claimed that when Congress eliminated the penalty for not carrying health insurance via the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, that made all of Obamacare unconstitutional. The farfetched argument was backed by the Trump administration and publicity-seeking state Republicans, including Louisiana Atty. Gen Jeff Landry, who acted against the wishes of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and more than 700,000 Louisianians who gained health coverage thanks to the act.
The court ruled that the complaining states did not have standing in the matter because they could not show any past or future injury.
Barrett and some other Republicans joined in an opinion written by Justice Stephen Breyer, a Democratic appointee.
The politicization of Supreme Court nominees has accelerated over the past generation, and both parties are to blame.
Democrats might have had valid reasons to oppose Judge Barrett, based on the way Republicans treated the Garland nomination. If that was their real gripe, they should have stuck to explaining it to the American voters instead of portraying her as a peril to health care.