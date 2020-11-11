Louisiana avoided national spotlight and drama because our election results were decisive and tallied timely for presidential and congressional offices. If we can do it, then our Pelican State must be better than those states that couldn’t, at least on election integrity and efficiency.
Urban and rural differences exist here as they do in other states controlled by Republican legislatures, such as Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The solid Democratic base of New Orleans remains as out-of-sync politically with the rest of the state as it always has, just as the major urban areas in those other states.
Nearly two-thirds of Louisiana legislators are Republicans as are the statewide elected officials, except governor, after our elections last year. That means a conservative philosophy should prevail next year as the Legislature redraws district boundaries for itself and our congressional delegation.
Louisiana should not lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after this national census but the political and business leadership must recognize and address the outmigration problem. Working together they need to devise a plan to reverse the population exodus from our state. Otherwise, the 2030 census may not be so kind and we may lose one of our six House seats, along with the federal funding tied to population formulas and a vote in the Electoral College.
The only suspense in Louisiana congressional elections this year was when Ralph Abraham retired from his northeast Louisiana district. The question was whether two Republicans would make the runoff or would a Republican and a Democrat vie for the open seat.
The 5th District of Louisiana will continue to be represented by a Republican, and on Dec. 5, we’ll find out which one.
Once that open seat is settled, the incumbents for our entire delegation should be safe for another 10 years. The Louisiana Legislature will not change those congressional districts much nor would Gov. John Bel Edwards and his veto pen allow it.
Power and leadership in Congress are built on seniority, so having a long-serving delegation that works together is good for Louisiana. Congressmen Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, and Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, are well-positioned to benefit from whatever the final outcome is in the partisan makeup of the House for the 117th Congress.
Dreams of a “blue wave” to tilt more seats in the House to the Democrats not only didn’t materialize but are moving in the other direction.
Election Day Nov. 3 also had 5,876 regularly scheduled legislative races on the ballot in 44 states. Louisiana is one of six states that hold off-year elections.
Democrats lost control of one state legislature in New Hampshire and now have partisan control over 19 state legislatures. Republicans have partisan control over 28 state legislatures.
Final election results are not in yet for Arizona, Nebraska has a nonpartisan legislature and Minnesota is split, reported the National Conference of State Legislatures.
These state legislators are important because legislatures determine the partisan composition of Congress through remapping of districts for the next decade.
The Republicans have taken back eight seats from the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and expect to achieve at least ten turnovers, the same number Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted her side would win.
It’s conceivable there may be a near-tie in the House, and that would bid farewell to Pelosi as speaker.
State legislators will take those recent elections into consideration when they use the 2020 census results to draw future congressional districts and solidify their own state legislative seats.
Republicans control legislatures that draw 181 congressional districts and Democrats control mapmaking for 76 districts. The rest are drawn by commissions and the legislature controlled by one or the other parties.
According to Intelligencer in New York magazine: “Votes are still being tallied, but it appears Democrats missed nearly all of their top targets.”
Intelligencer went on: “And it’s worth remembering that last year, the U.S. Supreme Court made it clear federal courts would no longer even consider interfering with state legislatures engaged in partisan gerrymandering.”
So, whether you are rejoicing in the election of a new president or the defeat of the incumbent, know that the congressional districts in the 2022 midterm elections will be even more conservative than the body that’s seated in January.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.