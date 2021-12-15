The Greatest Generation defended the United States and our allies in World War II. Both my father and father-in-law served in the Marines and Navy, respectively.
Recently, I was privileged to meet St. Bernard Parish veterans of World War II who were being honored in the Rex Room at Antoine’s.
Now in their 90s, Anthony Calabresi, Joe Gritter, and Eddie Tresch each told stories of how they enlisted, went off to war, came home, got a job, married, and raised a family. It was an incredible and humbling experience.
Many didn’t come back from the war, making the ultimate sacrifice so we could live free and elect our leaders. Yet voting — simple, easy, and crucial to living in a democracy — is lost on some. For instance, only 59,962 voted in the Orleans Parish sheriff runoff in December, or a 22% turnout.
What were 207,636 thinking since they were registered and didn’t vote? They must care about rising crime; about getting thugs arrested, kept off the streets, and locked up in jail. It’s their community that will be less safe if criminals, especially violent and multiple offenders, are allowed to roam the city. Crime is hitting every neighborhood and impacts the entire metropolitan area.
The primary duty of sheriff in Orleans is to run the jail. Susan Hutson won the sheriff race with only 31,975 votes citywide, much less than the 48,750 Mayor Cantrell received a month earlier. And that was the lowest number of votes to re-elect a New Orleans mayor in 87 years.
Hutson received $200,000 just before the election from an organization backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as reported in this newspaper. That donation was the fifth-largest single contribution to a political action committee for an election in Louisiana this year. The top four went to a PAC supporting the proposed casino in Slidell, which failed.
Look at a sample of major financial contributors to Hutson: Chiu Chiu from Moscow, Idaho; Tracy Hewat from Providence, R.I.; Elaine Reily from Jamaica Plain, Mass.; Working Families Party Committee in Brooklyn, New York; and MVP PAC in Northampton, Mass.; each of them gave $10,000 to Hutson’s campaign.
If all of the out-of-state money that flowed to Sheriff-elect Hutson leads to a further increase in crime now that District Attorney Jason Williams has his endorsed candidates in office, it won’t matter to Zuckerberg, Chiu, Hewat, Reily, George Soros, and others because they don’t live in New Orleans.
The local progressives are in charge now.
As crime increases and chaos permeates the city’s criminal justice system, prosperity and growth are crippled. DA Williams, who also received fewer votes than Cantrell (merely 41,564 citywide or 15% of registered voters) and is awaiting trial for his 11-count federal indictment for lying to the federal government, hasn’t let that stop him from endorsing candidates.
DA Williams supported Hutson against incumbent Sheriff Marlin Gusman and Lesli Harris against incumbent District B Councilman Jay Banks; both of his candidates won. If you care more about victims of crime than the criminals, and you want to discourage criminals and crime in New Orleans, you lose.
Williams rarely prosecutes anyone arrested for breaking the law; he prefers to let people out of jail, and now he will have a sheriff and majority on the City Council who agree with him.
Do Orleans voters really want to make their city more progressive like Philadelphia, which surpassed its annual homicide record (521 as of Dec. 6), New York (443 homicides as of Dec. 5), Los Angeles (352 as of Nov. 27), or Chicago (739 as of Nov. 30)? Columbus, Indianapolis, Louisville, St Paul, Portland, Tucson, Toledo, Baton Rouge, Austin, Rochester, and Albuquerque all set records for slayings.
According to WWL TV.com, New Orleans' 2021 murder tally stands at 204, topping last year’s 201. Statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission show that since 2019, murders are up more than 80%, shootings are up about 100%, and carjackings are up more than 180%.
Businesses, jobs, and high-net-worth individuals who fund businesses flee high crime areas. Maybe voters should have considered that before deciding how to vote, or even whether to vote.
