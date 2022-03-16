When I was elected DA 13 years ago, I made keeping the people of Baton Rouge safe my top priority. Last year was hard for all of us. Here in Baton Rouge, we unfortunately saw higher violent crime rates in 2021 than in the previous three years. While that’s a terrible fact by itself, even more disturbing is the trend that these crimes are increasingly being committed by youth.
Despite the best of intentions and talented, dedicated professionals, our current juvenile court system is not designed to handle the increasing number of violent crimes we are experiencing. While we must recognize the need to treat most youthful behavior differently, the current system simply does not adequately protect the safety of the public in the most violent of cases.
Ask anyone involved, the best way to prevent crime is to stop it from happening in the first place. That’s why I’m a proud member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, an organization advocating for evidence-based policies and programs that keep young people on a path away from violence. The organization has found that one of the best ways to keep kids on the right path is to invest in high-quality early childhood care and education.
Studies show that short- and long-term benefits of high-quality child care and preschool include less child abuse and neglect, better performance in school, fewer high school dropouts and, ultimately, fewer crimes committed. One such study that followed children who participated in high-quality preschool and “parent-coaching” found that children not served were 70% more likely to be arrested for a violent crime by age 18 than those who participated.
Investing in high-quality early childhood care and education will not only help save children from a life of crime and keep our communities safe, it will also help Louisiana’s economy. Louisiana spends over $350 million a year incarcerating prisoners. By investing in early childhood care and education now, we can save more than $22,000 for every child served by cutting crime and the cost of incarceration. To me, the math seems simple; pay for high-quality child care and pre-K now so we can pay less for crime later.
As legislators begin their session, it’s vital that our lawmakers invest more in high-quality early childhood care and education through existing programs like the Child Care Assistant Program for Families. If we can focus more money, effort, and time into our next generation, we could make a great positive impact in their personal futures, as well as the future safety of our communities.
Hillar Moore III is district attorney in East Baton Rouge Parish and a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.