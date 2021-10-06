Usually, a state constitution outlines how things ought to work and lets legislators fill in the details. Not ours.
Louisiana’s 10th state constitution, which passed in 1974, is very particular about taxes. But unlike the great fashion trends of 1974, such as shirtdresses and velour jumpsuits, Louisiana’s tax code isn’t in vogue in the 2020s. In fact, it’s completely and irrevocably dated. It’s time to change it and vote “yes” on Amendments 1 and 2 on Nov. 13.
Amendment 1 is a pro-business measure that would save small businesses and other employers time and money by streamlining the process to remit sales and use tax. Amendment 2 would reduce the highest individual income tax rate from 6% to 4.25%.
Amendment 2 is the easiest to explain. It would reduce the maximum individual income tax rate in the state, with a cap of 4.75%. That would give us the lowest tax rate in the South and the fourth-lowest in the country. According to the Tax Foundation, taxpayers across the income spectrum will see decreases in their tax liabilities.
That would help everybody, but it would be especially welcome relief to small businesses. That’s because about 75% of small businesses in the state are organized as pass-through entities, meaning business income is reported on owners’ individual tax returns.
It also would eliminate Louisiana’s onerous and old-fashioned corporate franchise tax on the first $300,000 of taxable capital and reduce the rate from $3 to $2.75 per thousand on capital greater than $300,000. Finally, it also would erase the income tax brackets frozen in the state constitution.
Amendment 1 is a little more complicated, but it also would have a big impact on small businesses that collect and remit sales and use tax.
It would create an agency called the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission. In practice, it would eliminate a lot of paperwork and make it easier for small businesses and other retailers to collect sales taxes and send the payments to one entity, instead of more than 50.
Right now, we have a patchwork quilt of tax-collection agencies that creates confusion and drives up the cost of doing business in Louisiana.
Local governments are skeptical, but Amendment 1 wouldn’t hurt cities and parishes. It would not take money out of city and parish budgets, decrease the size of local government, or rob local officials of the authority to audit sales tax collections.
What it would do is move Louisiana into the 21st century and position us to compete in today's online economy. It would put a single agency in charge of sales tax collections statewide. That, in turn, would free up resources our members could use to grow their businesses and create jobs.
Individually, either of these proposed amendments would be good for small businesses. Together, Amendments 1 and 2 would help Louisiana’s small businesses grow and create good-paying jobs, and that’s exactly what we need today.
Dawn McVea is Louisiana director of the National Federation of Independent Business.