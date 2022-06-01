To summarize what I’ve learned this past week:
First, New Orleans will not be able to meet its deadline for reconstructing FEMA-funded post-Katrina streets. They finally admitted that they were trying to do too much — even though residents have been saying this for years.
Second, there is no foreseeable future where the city has twice per week trash collection, despite the fact that we are paying the same price.
Third, despite the fact that tourism is the economic driver of this city, we can’t get ahold of graffiti permeating the French Quarter, which is ground zero for this industry.
Fourth, the land swap between the city, Industrial Development Board and developers of the former Six Flags is delayed, thus continuing the broken promises saga of New Orleans East.
Millions of dollars are being lost to Jefferson Parish, where urban dwellers are forced to shop because there is a dearth of chain stores in the city. Logically, it would make sense to build big box stores in New Orleans East.
Lastly, intersection street lights continue to malfunction in nearly every neighborhood, we can’t seem to cut the neutral grounds on a consistent basis and major corridors lack basic paint lines to demarcate which lane you are driving in.
All of this is beyond acceptable. I demand accountability. To quote the film Network (1976), “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”
CHARLES MILLER
professor
New Orleans