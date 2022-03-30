Linda Frickey died of blunt force trauma, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Police said 73-year-old Frickey was dragged during a carjacking down the 300 block of North Scott in Mid-City and dismembered. Frickey’s family released a video of the incident to bring awareness to the crime problem in New Orleans.
One of four teenage suspects, a 17-year-old, had been charged as an adult with aggravated burglary (carjacking) in 2020 by former district attorney Leon Cannizzaro. Current DA Jason Williams dropped the case in March 2021. According to Williams’ office, the victim was related to one of the co-defendants in the case, and the prosecution was dropped at the family’s request.
A recent Metropolitan Crime Commission bulletin reported that “we are now at 64 homicides for 2022, with 24 in March alone. Carjacking still shows the highest rate of increase compared with prior years — 11 more last week brings us to 101 for 2022 (+53% relative to 2021; +359% relative to 2019). Shootings are still up substantially relative to 2019 (+148%) ... Last week was devastating.”
If you don’t think dramatic increases in crime affect residents, New Orleans saw nearly 7,400 more people move out than in between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021.
The MCC said earlier in the month that the crime numbers “are particularly troubling given the attrition rate in the NOPD ... The new academy class begins today with only 18 recruits. We have lost over 40 officers already in 2022.”
The City Council should conduct hearings and identify solutions to improve NOPD working conditions, morale, effectiveness, efficiency, staffing in each district and staffing levels for specialized units like homicide, sex crimes and crime lab. Then the council should explore recruitment and retention.
The council should also listen to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who wants to reverse bans on facial recognition, predictive policing and other surveillance technology instituted while Williams was still on the council. There are currently three votes for the measure (Eugene Green, Freddie King, and Oliver Thomas), with one more needed to pass it.
The four council members not supporting facial recognition technology that other successful police departments employ to fight crime — Helena Moreno, JP Morrell, Joe Giarrusso and Lesli Harris — should offer their own ordinances to support NOPD and stop the spiraling violence.
Council members don’t view Williams’ record of releasing hundreds of violent felony lawbreakers back onto city streets as incompetence, just philosophical differences with past and neighboring Democratic district attorneys.
Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes have Democratic DAs, but they’re not progressives releasing criminals. They are prosecutors protecting the quality of life in their communities, and crime in their parishes is substantially lower than in Orleans.
Gangsters see proof that New Orleans is the right place to apply their trade.
Three political veterans in council leadership, Moreno, the president; Morrell, the vice president; and Thomas, who chairs the Criminal Justice Committee, have endorsed Gary Chambers for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican John Kennedy. What a reaction to the city’s crime plague — endorse a progressive activist.
Chambers grabbed headlines by publicly smoking marijuana in his first campaign advertisement in the race, before the three members of the city’s brain trust endorsed him. He’s never held public office, and in recent statewide polls earned a whopping 14% support after the endorsement.
It makes you wonder what Moreno, Morrell and Thomas were thinking. What an eye-opening view into the minds of those leading a city during a violent crime explosion.
Endorsing Chambers is a symptom. Veteran politicians playing their own progressive politics instead of passing ordinances to fight crime is the problem.