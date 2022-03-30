A collection of flowers and mementos are seen at the location where the body of Linda Frickey was recovered after she was carjacked and dragged to her death yesterday on N. Pierce St. in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Today NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announces that four teenagers allegedly involved in the death of the 73-year-old Linda Frickey have been arrested. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)