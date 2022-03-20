With over 550 entries sent in, check out the winner and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Fish Sandwich
We received 558 entries in this week’s Caption Contest. With punchlines about Jonah and Jaws, to soggy bread and new-fangled food-delivery apps, these were swimmingly creative. Our winner served up a clever caption about a tastier local favorite as a type of bait. Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists. Great job, everyone!
WINNER:
Rod McEwen, Waverly, GA: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Philip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Guess it was just a matter of time before the fish caught on.”
Terry Spitale, River Ridge: “I wouldn’t touch that with a ten-foot pole!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “I sure hope this pond is catch and release.”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “There’s something fishy with that sandwich.”
Dennie Williams, Alexandria: “I see that you got the new ‘WATER’ app for food delivery.”
Maury Berthon, Mandeville: “This sure looks bass ackwards to me.”
Robert Bodet, New Orleans: “I…I…I don’t know, Jimmie. Looks like a phishing scam to me!”
Charles Theaux, Ponchatoula: “Wait for one with the crust cut off!”
Steve Judice, Lafayette: “Careful, man, I think you’re being catfished.”
Jojo Davenport, Metairie: “DUDE! Don’t risk it, it’s on whole wheat.”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge:“They’re upping the game. Last week they were using plain mayonnaise sandwiches.”
Donald Borey, Gonzales: “Careful! One bite and you’ll be hooked for life.”
Gary Smith, Baton Rouge: “Billy, I think that is a fish sandwich, but be careful it comes with strings attached…”
John and Kathleen Thomas, Covington: “Do you hear the theme song from Jaws?”
Richie Schega, Mandeville:“This is not what I thought when you said we’d be playing ‘hooky’ from school…”
Richard Miller, Baton Rouge: “Be careful, I heard Jonah fell for that same trick.”
Lee Lacewell, Heber Springs, AR: “That giant catfish is wearing a bib.”
Michael Gilly, Covington: “You better be careful… I don’t think that’s a toothpick in that sandwich!”
Grace Anne Crifasi, Baton Rouge: “Nice try, we don’t like mayo!”
Rabbi Edward Paul Cohn, Metairie: “Very clever! But then they spend their whole lives in school!”
Louis Rolfes, Lafayette: “Careful, Joe, that fish is an angler!”
Joe Alford, Baton Rouge: “If you wait a bit, he might change the bait to a Shrimp PoBoy!”
Bill Cangemi, New Orleans: “Wait! Wait! Here comes the cold drink!”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “I may be new to fishing, but I don’t think this is the way it works.”
Mary Thompson, Greensboro, GA: “A new twist on an old business model – hook, line, and sandwich!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “We have a big advantage over fish. We’re able to use scissors.”
Mariano Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “Don’t say you haven’t been warned, ‘There is no free lunch!’ ”
Richard J. Baldwin, Sr., Lafayette: “Popeyes has a new fish sandwich, why don’t we go over there???”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “Watch out! I can’t believe what they’re teaching fish in schools these days.”
Rich Wolf, Westminster, MD: “Dude, nobody likes soggy bread!”
Sonny Punch, Lafayette: “Be careful! Looks like a pondsy scheme to me!!”
Well done, folks!
Best wishes --- Walt