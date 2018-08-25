U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., had some harsh words this week for those in the Democratic Party calling for the abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, or ICE.
“These folks who want us to somehow hate our fellow Americans who are part of that government agency. I don’t know how to understand it,” Cassidy told Breitbart News.
On Tuesday, Cassidy introduced a Senate resolution condemning “the ‘Abolish ICE’ movement."
Talk of abolishing ICE gained momentum recently after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described “democratic socialist,” and New York congressional candidate, called for eliminating the agency. Ocasio-Cortez has become the new darling of the Democratic Party, advancing its steady drift to the left. Several Democrats have joined Ocasio-Cortez’s call for abolishing ICE.
Ocasio-Cortez even went as far as accusing ICE agents of "sexually assaulting women with impunity." She also compared ICE agents to the secret police of Nazi Germany.
“Ocasio-Cortez, she’s actually in one sense speaking what most Democrats will not say but some of them believe in calling ICE ‘the Gestapo,'" said Cassidy.
Cassidy warned that if Democrats win back the House, it would lead to “ICE being treated as if they are the villains and not the ones that catch the villains.”
Cassidy says last year alone, ICE seized 2,400 pounds of fentanyl and 7,000 pounds of heroin. The senator says ICE agents rescued 518 human trafficking victims and 904 child exploitation victims. Cassidy says ICE arrested 48,000 suspects for assault, approximately 5,000 for sexual assault and 2,000 for kidnapping.
Louisiana's junior senator, Republican John Kennedy, has also weighed in on the immigration debate. He met with ICE officials in the New Orleans office earlier this month. Afterward, he called critics of the agency "dead wrong."
“We’re not going to abolish ICE,” Kennedy said. “Anyone who realistically thinks we’re going to abolish ICE is smoking some of that new medicinal marijuana. It’s not going to happen."
The New Orleans ICE field office increased its arrests by 65 percent, with nearly 8,000 arrests since President Donald Trump took office. The agency also assisted in the deportation of more than 9,000 people from the region in that same time.
Both Cassidy and Kennedy support Trump's plan to secure the southern border by building a wall. Cassidy recommends using monies confiscated from Mexican criminal cartels to fund the wall.
"Right now the cartels are moving tens of billions of dollars from selling drugs from the United States to Mexico. If we can confiscate a greater portion of that money, we can use drug proceeds to build a wall to secure the southern border,” said Cassidy.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, of New Orleans, called Trump's immigration policies racist. Richmond also said Trump doesn't care about black people. And House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California accused Trump of wanting to make America white again through his immigration policies. Cries of racism seem to be the party's default position on most issues these days. Ocasio-Cortez characterized those promoting enforcing our immigration laws as white supremacists. She recently justified her calling for abolishing ICE by tweeting, "I have no problem saying white supremacy has no place in this country."
Democrats will also characterize secure border advocates as anti-immigrant. Also not true. The U.S. is by far the most immigrant-friendly nation on earth. Pew Research estimates we currently have 46 million foreign-born people living in the U.S. The country closest to us, Germany, has only 12 million. Compare that to Japan with only 2 million foreign-born. If America is racist and anti-immigrant, how do you explain our unprecedented generosity, inclusion and diversity?
To be a nation, you have to have at least three things: land, rule of law and borders. Good for Kennedy and Cassidy for taking a stand and defending the agency tasked with enforcing our nation's much needed immigration laws.
