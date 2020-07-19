With 475 devilishly-funny punchlines sent in, look who won Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Snowball’s Chance
We had 475 devilishly funny entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From power outages and climate change to political jabs and SEC football concerns. I think you’ll really get a kick out of these gems.
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalist!!
WINNER:
Joe Curcuru, Kenner: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Mary Fox Tebo, Baton Rouge: “Fred, if this is happening DOWN here, what the HELL is happening UP there?!!!!”
Jerry Boyer, Metairie: “Let’s put it in a go-cup and put syrup on it.”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “My deviled eggs are frozen!”
James J. Papia, Metairie: “But the Saints already won the Super Bowl!”
Vicki Shreves, New Orleans: “We’re going to need a bigger furnace.”
Bill Ellis, Baton Rouge: “Back in February you said that this would, ‘just go away.’”
Chase Berenson, Baton Rouge: “You know what’s next, right? Common sense in the Louisiana Legislature.”
Jerry King, Gretna: “This proves climate change is real. We’re going to have to move to Louisiana to feel at home.”
Ron Riley, Baton Rouge: “No, I don’t think we’re allowed to make snow angels.”
Kent Riddle, Denham Springs: “Just what chance does Biden have to win election?”
Richard O’Quinn, Denham Springs: “Well, George, I guess Trump really does have a chance.”
Charlotte Humphries, Hammond: “We can make a fortune selling this to folks in Louisiana right now.”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Hell if I know what it is.”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “My guess is you-know-who finally wore a mask in public.”
Rich Wolf, Westminster, MD: “You just had to touch the thermostat.”
Esther Hendler, Metairie: “With a little added flavoring, I hear these are big business up there.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “We don’t need pitchforks, we need snow shovels!”
Faye Hoffman Talbot, Clinton: “People are dying to come down here to avoid the heat.”
Al Ricketts, Gonzales: “SEC FOOTBALL MIGHT ACTUALLY BE CANCELLED!”
Carol Nicholson, Baton Rouge: “This darn Coronavirus has put the chill on everything!”
Jim Crigler, Baton Rouge: “Next thing you know, there will be a cool July day in Louisiana.”
Mary D’Anna, Kenner: “You want condensed milk on it?!!!”
Joel Colman, New Orleans: “Go check the Entergy outage website again.”
Laurie Chapple, Baton Rouge: “They are finally going to do it – synchronized traffic lights in Baton Rouge.”
Steve Koehler, Metairie: “Looks like we’re gonna have one hell of an air conditioning bill!”
Cheryl Welch Reine, Terrytown: “Is this snow or Saharan dust?”
Kim Duplantier, Meraux: “If it’s every going to happen, 2020 is the year!”
Adrian Genre, Port Allen: “Given today’s ‘climate’, would you expect anything less?”
Terrific job, folks! Be well!!
Walt