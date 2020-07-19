With 475 devilishly-funny punchlines sent in, look who won Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist

Snowball’s Chance

We had 475 devilishly funny entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From power outages and climate change to political jabs and SEC football concerns. I think you’ll really get a kick out of these gems.

As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.

Here are your winner and finalist!!

WINNER:

Joe Curcuru, Kenner: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)

FINALISTS

Mary Fox Tebo, Baton Rouge: “Fred, if this is happening DOWN here, what the HELL is happening UP there?!!!!”

Jerry Boyer, Metairie: “Let’s put it in a go-cup and put syrup on it.”

Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “My deviled eggs are frozen!”

James J. Papia, Metairie: “But the Saints already won the Super Bowl!”

Vicki Shreves, New Orleans: “We’re going to need a bigger furnace.”

Bill Ellis, Baton Rouge: “Back in February you said that this would, ‘just go away.’”

Chase Berenson, Baton Rouge: “You know what’s next, right? Common sense in the Louisiana Legislature.”

Jerry King, Gretna: “This proves climate change is real. We’re going to have to move to Louisiana to feel at home.”

Ron Riley, Baton Rouge: “No, I don’t think we’re allowed to make snow angels.”

Kent Riddle, Denham Springs: “Just what chance does Biden have to win election?”

Richard O’Quinn, Denham Springs: “Well, George, I guess Trump really does have a chance.”

Charlotte Humphries, Hammond: “We can make a fortune selling this to folks in Louisiana right now.”

Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Hell if I know what it is.”

Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “My guess is you-know-who finally wore a mask in public.”

Rich Wolf, Westminster, MD: “You just had to touch the thermostat.”

Esther Hendler, Metairie: “With a little added flavoring, I hear these are big business up there.”

David Delgado, New Orleans: “We don’t need pitchforks, we need snow shovels!”

Faye Hoffman Talbot, Clinton: “People are dying to come down here to avoid the heat.”

Al Ricketts, Gonzales: “SEC FOOTBALL MIGHT ACTUALLY BE CANCELLED!”

Carol Nicholson, Baton Rouge: “This darn Coronavirus has put the chill on everything!”

Jim Crigler, Baton Rouge: “Next thing you know, there will be a cool July day in Louisiana.”

Mary D’Anna, Kenner: “You want condensed milk on it?!!!”

Joel Colman, New Orleans: “Go check the Entergy outage website again.”

Laurie Chapple, Baton Rouge: “They are finally going to do it – synchronized traffic lights in Baton Rouge.”

Steve Koehler, Metairie: “Looks like we’re gonna have one hell of an air conditioning bill!”

Cheryl Welch Reine, Terrytown: “Is this snow or Saharan dust?”

Kim Duplantier, Meraux: “If it’s every going to happen, 2020 is the year!”

Adrian Genre, Port Allen: “Given today’s ‘climate’, would you expect anything less?”

 

Terrific job, folks! Be well!!

Walt

Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com

