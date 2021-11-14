Can you tell us what's going on at the Kids' Table in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest?!

Kids' Table
Thanksgiving is upon us once again and the preparations are well under way. Menus, grocery shopping, centerpiece settings… Even the kids' table is ready for -- whatever!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, November 22nd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, November 18th AT MIDNIGHT.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt