With over 500 punchlines sent in, check out who surfed to victory in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Surf’s Up!
This week we had 527 hilarious entries in the Cartoon Contest! A huge wave of them were about street flooding, others went with random, quirky ideas and another big bunch of clever captions came from kids. The last finalist in the group below had a clever callback to an earlier caption contest from several weeks ago. These were really great!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Lynn Bourgeois, Baton Rouge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Mark Loupe, Prairieville: “Only in Louisiana, can you do this in your driveway!”
John C. Cassens, Jefferson: “My cat can do the same thing…….. but he chooses not to!”
John Barrera, Concord, NC: “Who says that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks!”
Lynn Staffier, Mandeville: “He is a Hydro-active Breed!”
Carolyn B. Hudson, Columbia, SC: “He’s defying the leash laws too!”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette: “He’s come a long way from the dog paddle!”
Robert Kohn, River Ridge: “When he said he was going to be boarded for the summer, I didn’t think…”
M. Amy Sharei, Raceland: “You should see him build sandcastles!”
Georges M. Legrand, New Orleans: “He’s such a Lucky Dog, he should be on Bourbon Street!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “If you think that’s cool, you should see him surf the internet.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “Look!!! Dog-on-it!!!”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “He went from chasing cars to chasing waves.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “He was the valedictorian of his dog-training class!”
Chip de Lanzac, Metairie: “I hope he doesn’t land in a school of catfish.”
John Galloway, New Orleans: “He’s already got tickets to see The Beach Boys at Jazz Fest.”
David Weber, Kenner:“Now THAT’S how to do The Wave!”
Alan Seicshnaydre, Metairie: “Uh-oh!!... Spike doesn’t know we’re kneeling in one foot of water!!”
Jan Hill, Metairie: “Hey, look, it’s Fi-do-do. The famous Cajun surfer.”
Dennie Williams, Alexandria: “Aw; he’s just showing off to that French Poodle under the beach umbrella.”
Donni Shields, Baton Rouge: “Does he think he is the ‘Big Kahuna’?”
James B. Hébert, Abbeville: “I told you, my dog will do anything for bacon!”
Jimmy deMontluzin, Kenner: “Now that’s what I call ‘ruff’ seas!”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Since he found out surfing is in the Olympics he hasn’t stopped practicing.”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “He’s auditioning for Hawaii Fi-Do.”
Joel Colman, New Orleans: “Blue Bikes are renting surfboards now in New Orleans.
Monica Bradsher, Baton Rouge: “Kowabunga! Flood waters let us surf in Central, Denham, and more!”
Daryl Owens, Mandeville: “HE LEARNED HOW TO DO THAT IN MY BACK YARD IN MANDEVILLE!”
Russell R. Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “Well, he sure knows how to have fun with the flooding here in Baton Rouge!”
Richie Schega, Mandeville:“Guess they haven’t fixed the drain pumps in New Orleans yet…”
Betty Spurlock, Metairie: “I know we’ve had a lot of rain, but this is ridiculous!!!”
Ivey Henry (Age 6), Morgan City: “Look! There’s a dog surfing!”
Julia Landry (Age 8), Gonzales: “Hot Dog!!! He’s surfing!!!”
Emmett Murphy (Age 10), Baton Rouge: “You think that’s something, you should see him dance!”
Max Guasco (Age 8), Grace Guasco (Age 10), Covington: “Dog-gone surfing, Dude!”
Hazel Welty (Age 6), New Orleans: “Let’s wave back!”
David Prados, Metairie: “Hey, that’s the dog we saw hitchhiking on the way here!”
You folks made a big splash!
Best wishes--Walt