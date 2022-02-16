When our youth are acting out, we often react by withholding the very thing they are asking for and need most: love.
From growing up in Baltimore, I understand the struggles these kids have faced. I get it. But I want to show them that they can still be anything they want to be in life. That’s why my foundation, Tay Nation, partnered with Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children (FFLIC) to "Stand in Love" with incarcerated youth throughout the state by sending them cards and videos with messages of love, encouragement and support for Valentine’s Day.
Black and Brown youth are targeted by our systems. But instead of providing them the community support and rehabilitation services necessary for healthy development, leaders often ignore the difficulties and challenges they face as a result of institutional racism, environmental stressors and trauma.
But we can’t just give up on our youth and lock them up. They can go far if we give them the tools, opportunities and support they need. We have to believe in our youth and help them believe in themselves. And when they make mistakes, we have to believe in and invest in their power to change.
Putting kids in prison is not only the wrong thing to do, it also doesn’t work. When we incarcerate kids, they are subjected to a system of violence, and so it shouldn’t be surprising when they learn more violence or try to escape. Studies are clear that youth prisons — instead of counseling and community-based services — actually increase the likelihood that they will end up in the adult criminal justice system.
Instead, we need to invest in the solutions we know work. It has been proven that creating life-affirming systems for youth and their families increases community safety. We need a living wage for workers, trauma-informed schools without zero-tolerance policies and with culturally competent curriculums, access to physical and mental health care, affordable housing and other investments into communities.
I’m concerned that since the beginning of the pandemic, our youth incarceration system is causing even more harm. Nearly three-quarters of youth behind bars suffer from mental health disorders. Isolation and removal from families only exacerbate the trauma and anxiety these youth suffer.
We need to support our youth with counseling, community activities and services, and other mental health supports to help them reach their potential and overcome the many challenges they face. Seventy three percent of Louisianans support a youth justice system focused on prevention and rehabilitation rather than punishment.
That’s why I believe it’s important to "Stand in Love" with our incarcerated youth instead of blaming or punishing them. I hope you'll join me in encouraging youth to never give up and to believe in themselves. They need to know we care.
Deonte Harty (formerly Harris) is a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints.