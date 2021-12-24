The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed an opportunity gap that has been growing for decades: Since the advent of widespread internet access, far too many people have been left behind due to digital inequities that are crippling urban, rural, and low-income communities.
Broadband has become a utility as essential as electricity, with technological devices a central part of Louisianans’ lives and ability to socialize, work, learn, and more. However, access to this critical infrastructure has stark disparities, with census data revealing that approximately 5 million rural households and around 15 million urban/metro households do not have access to broadband.
And this digital divide persists in Louisiana. According to data from Broadband Now, approximately 404,000 people are without access to a reliable connection capable of sufficient speeds. And while there are 126 internet providers offering services to Louisianans, more than 260,000 people do not have access to any wired providers in their homes, and another 439,000 people only have one internet provider available, limiting their service and plan choices.
The lack of access to sufficient broadband infrastructure cuts off residents from accessing ample work opportunities, students from excelling in their education, and patients from accessing telehealth resources that better their health outcomes.
But progress is being made.
Included in the $1 trillion-plus Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed earlier this year is $65 billion to improve broadband internet access and make broadband more affordable for lower-income households across the U.S. These life-changing investments will provide states funding to improve internet infrastructure, expand low-cost service offerings, and develop comprehensive plans to ensure equal access to the internet for historically underserved communities.
As a Louisianan, I see light at the end of the tunnel with Louisiana’s own Mitch Landrieu selected as President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure czar, tasked with supervising the distribution of funds from the bipartisan infrastructure plan. Having seen firsthand the devastation Hurricanes Katrina and Rita caused our state, Landrieu well knows the importance of updating and investing in strong infrastructure — which includes broadband access.
As the work to allocate funds from the infrastructure plan begins, I urge Landrieu and The Infrastructure Implementation Task Force to take a hard look at the state of the inequities in our country to help those who need it and distribute funds to the communities suffering from lack of broadband access the most. Moreover, as funds are released to localities, lawmakers should aim to focus on rulemaking that ensures these monies are utilized toward closing the digital divide most efficiently.
A report by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies illustrates the disproportionate impact of the lack of access to broadband internet, with 38% of African Americans in the Black rural South reporting they lack a home internet connection. Many such households lack high-speed broadband either because it is unavailable, or they lack the financial means to afford the service. Pew estimates that U.S. households with incomes less than $35,000 are much less likely to have broadband; this accounts for 60.8% of Black households in the Black rural South.
Expanding broadband will help improve employment, incomes, education, and health care, and it is imperative that as we continue to make progress toward ending this digital divide, we focus on historically underserved communities across the U.S., including those in rural, urban and low-income communities.
Having these federal dollars focus on people and neighborhoods that need it the most is the right step toward finally making broadband affordable and accessible for all.
Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert Jr. is president of the National Baptist Convention of America and Senior Pastor of Greater St. Mary Baptist Church in Lake Charles.