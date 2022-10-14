A few weeks ago, I visited my son, who lives in a rural area in another state. Deer often appear in the yards and driveways and they yawn when the residents show up, grudgingly moving away at their own pace.
There are miles of rolling hills and curved roads. Small and large subdivisions are everywhere. You have to know where you are going around there.
But, if you look closely along those winding roads, there is something disturbing. In fact, it’s surreal.
The more I looked, the more suspicious I became. Like in a Hitchcock movie, something was afoot. And the scary part was hiding in plain sight.
After a while, I had to ask my son the obvious question: My God man, where is the litter? Where were the piles of burger wrappers, empty plastic cigar packages, baby diapers and alcohol bottles? What kind of crazy neighborhoods were they operating out there? It was so suspicious. Had anyone ever reported this anomaly?
Were they victims of an oppressive no-litter campaign, big government bringing its heavy hand down on the little man and not letting him express himself by throwing a shoe box or beer cans out of his own car window?
I didn’t see old refrigerators, battered sofas or dressers on the side of the road. Were my son and his family living under some kind of repressive government or part of a bad movie? Had he and his neighbors and the surrounding communities become submissive wimps, bowing to the subtle, mind-altering lingo that oozes from anti-litter campaigns?
Shoot, around my town, folks see a clear well-kept lot or patch of grass and within minutes, chicken boxes with the bones and half-eaten biscuits are spread out for all to see. Let’s throw a Styrofoam dinner plate out of the window and watch it fall apart! Sometimes people walk by trash on the ground and leave it there.
Ahhh, freedom.
I felt for my son, his family and the willing stooges in his area who didn’t have the heart to fling old sale papers, condiment containers and condoms on the street.
You know what courage and freedom look like. It’s people who are no doubt driving somewhere where there is a trash can but instead toss the stuff on the road. Those people don’t experience what must be a warm feeling of control when they look back and see their litter spoiling certain areas. It could be described as a spiritual moment.
We’ll show those cowards in my son’s community!
OK, my sarcasm ends here.
I know, you are thinking there are a lot more important things going on in the world — crime, voter discrimination, the economy, the price of gas, abortion rights, Herschel Walker (hmm), that recent former president, Ukraine-Russia, the Saints … Yeah, I get it, but sometimes you have to deal with the nagging thing.
In my state, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome are leading an effort to fight litter both in the parish and around the state. Louisiana spends about $40 million on litter abatement annually, and sadly, that’s not nearly enough.
A national study claims the average American tosses 4.4 pounds of trash every single day. Multiply that by 323 million people living in the U.S., and that is about 728,000 tons of garbage a day.
This stuff, they say, reduces quality of life, causes more flooding and hurts property values and tourism, among other things.
There is a “Love the Boot Campaign — Keep Louisiana Beautiful” effort that is promoting the idea of a cleaner Louisiana. Hopefully it, along with local efforts from Broome’s office and elsewhere around the state, will help us see a turnaround.
Or you can move to my son’s neighborhood.
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.