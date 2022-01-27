New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno was looking forward to her reign as the 2022 queen with Krewe du Vieux. The honor and privilege comes with leading an over-the-top parade with edgy float designs and no-one-escapes political satire.
She’s still the queen, but paradegoers won’t be seeing Avegno when the krewe rolls Feb. 12.
Avegno wrote a letter to the krewe saying she won’t be participating because she’s concerned about her safety and the safety of krewe members. In particular, she said, the city's recent “re-imposition of mitigation measures, the level of negativity and hatred directed our way has significantly increased.”
“I do not want to create a security risk by my participation," she wrote, “and so believe the best place for me this year is behind the scenes helping to continue protecting our community.”
That's a shame, and a depressing reflection of where we are as a society two years into the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s too much ugliness in the air, based on political division and on sharp differences over how best to battle COVID-19. It’s not surprising that this has happened, only because too many people are going beyond sensible discussion and debate to the point of physical threats against others, particularly officials looking out for public health.
Krewe du Vieux is one of Carnival's earlier parades, and it would have been fun to see the city health director out on the streets, taking her lumps and celebrating the latest step toward a return to something like normal after last year's scuttled season.
It’s sad that some people take disagreements so far that they ruin everyone else's fun.