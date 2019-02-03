During much of the 19th century, New Orleans was home of the largest slave market in the nation. Louisiana found itself on the wrong side of history when it came to slavery.

Slavery represented a betrayal of the principle that all men deserve the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These days, abortion violates that same principle as hundreds of thousands of babies are denied their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by abortionists each year in our nation. But in the struggle to combat this injustice, this time, Louisiana finds itself on the right side of history thanks to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican State Attorney General Jeff Landry.

We have become in recent days ground zero in the battle to protect and save the lives of babies targeted for execution while living in their mother’s womb.

The Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on the constitutionality of a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their clinic. Abortion-rights advocates claim the law will close the three remaining abortion clinics in Louisiana. There is currently a clinic in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The law would leave only one doctor at each clinic to perform the procedure, a limitation that "cannot possibly meet the needs of approximately 10,000 women who seek abortion services in Louisiana each year," said the Center for Reproductive Rights, representing the challengers of the law.

The Supreme Court ruled a similar “admitting privileges” law passed by the Texas legislature unconstitutional in 2016. But the makeup of the court is more conservative now and a lower court recently ruled the Louisiana legislation was different from the Texas law. The upcoming ruling from the Supreme Court could indicate how the new makeup of the court may impact future abortion cases, including the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade which legalized abortion in 1973 and has since led to the death of more than 60 million American babies.

Proponents of the law say it will make abortions safer for the mother and the fact that abortion rights advocates are fighting it speaks volumes.

“It is disappointing that the abortion industry has again delayed enforcement of this law,” said Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life. “Abortion facilities should not receive special loopholes opting them out of requirements that apply to all other outpatient surgical facilities.”

While Louisiana is leading the effort to protect and defend the lives of the innocent babies whose only crime is living in the safety and comfort of their mother’s womb, other states are working to increase abortions even right up to the point of birth.

Recently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed a law allowing abortionists to end the life of a baby up until the very second of delivery in many cases. The law has come under fire by many devout Catholics and religious leaders, who call it inhumane. Some Catholic leaders have called on Cuomo to be excommunicated for signing the law.

And in Virginia, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam supported a bill allowing a fully developed child born in the third trimester to be kept alive, but only long enough for the abortionist and mother to discuss and decide whether to end the child’s life.

“If a mother is in labor the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother,” said Northam in explaining the legislation that eventually failed to pass.

Northam’s comments shocked and repulsed many in the pro-life community. Northam’s condoning the killing of a baby after the child is born should make him nothing short of a monster in a society that values life.

Both sides of the abortion battle are standing their ground and intensifying their efforts. Thanks to our state Legislature, Landry and Edwards, Louisiana could go down in history as a key part of winning the fight to end one of the greatest injustices of all time.

Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com. Twitter: @FaganShow.