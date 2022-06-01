We should make it a federal crime to publicize the identity of the suspect of a mass killing.
The suspect could be assigned a number or a code name, much as certain storms are named.
All published or broadcast references to the person could use only the code name. No facial images or detailed descriptions would be allowed.
The main purpose of the law would be to reduce the person's expectation for notoriety.
This is reported to be a common aspect of the mentality of such perpetrators, even if the infamy is expected to be posthumous.
The actual identity would leak out, of course, via social media and other ways, but the perpetrator would not get the satisfaction of front-page identification in national newspapers and television programs.
Removal of the opportunity for such infamy should reduce one of the common motives of mass murderers and maybe reduce the number and size of such crimes in the future.
The law could allow for exceptions in cases where the suspect is still at large and police need the assistance of the public in the search.
This is just one idea for action to address America's crisis of mass killings. But it could be a nonpartisan and no-cost way to deal directly with the mentality of some intended shooters and bombers, even before anyone knows who they are.
CECIL R. PHILLIPS
retired
Baton Rouge